Master & Dynamic’s MW60 wireless over-ear headphones are up to $170 for a limited time

The Master & Dynamic MW60 headphones are some of the best headphones you can buy.

They have a beautiful design, sound great, and they’re easily one of our favorite pairs of wireless headphones.

For a limited time, the headphones are $170 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $279.98.

You can also get them for $150 off at Amazon in several different color combinations.

Master & Dynamic has been one of the most interesting headphone companies over the past few years. Its headphones are beautifully designed, sound great, and offer a ton of features. However, the company’s headphones are quite expensive. Luckily, Master & Dynamic’s MW60 wireless over-ear headphones are on sale for $170 off at Best Buy and $150 off at Amazon.

The Master & Dynamic MW60 headphones have a lot going for them. They have a classic over-ear design, with subtle silver accents and leather earcups. The silver and black leather pair is the only one that’s $170 off at Best Buy – the other colors are only about $10 off.

On Amazon, every colorway is on sale, but the discount is only $150 off. However, if you want a different color, the extra $20 might be worth it to you.

Design aside, these headphones sound awesome. The headphones have a nice, rounded bass, along with well-tuned mids that offer plenty of warmth, and a ton of detail and clarity in the high-end. If you’re a music lover, these headphones are a great choice.

Between their awesome design and excellent sound, these are easily some of our favorite wireless headphones. At this price, they’re an even better buy than normal, and they’re much more accessible.