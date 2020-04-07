Master Concept Wins 2019 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Work Transformation

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 April 2020 – Master Concept today announced that it has received the 2019 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Work Transformation award.





Master Concept was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers achieve work transformation through the use of G Suite.





Dennis Wong, Director & Co-founder of Master Concept, added: “We’re delighted to be chosen as the 2019 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Work Transformation. It really recognizes our incredible work of what our team has achieved in the past & our expertise within this specialized area.”





Master Concept is part of the Google Partner Advantage Program and has earned Premier Partner status for 8 consecutive years. With more than 120 professionals helping enterprises and thousands of small-medium businesses around the Asia Pacific to “Go Cloud” or “Work Transformation”, Master Concept’s team provides cloud strategy, implementation and integration support, as well as training and platform enhancements for customers across all industries. One of the examples is Bluebell Group, Asia’s leading curator and operator of luxury, premium and lifestyle brands, Master Concept conducted a couple of training sessions to educate Bluebell employees in getting started on G Suite, and led their digital transformation journey as well as introduced the Google culture of working remotely for their organization.





“Master Concept helped us with our digital transformation journey during the G Suite implementation process. They delivered outstanding service from consultation to post-implementation support. We can now truly enjoy work anywhere, anytime, on any device!” Jacky Leung, CIO of Bluebell Group said.





“We are honoured to receive the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Work Transformation. This award means a lot to us, especially the affirmation of our profession in work/digital transformation and change management. We will continue to assist our clients with our expertise, to drive business growth in terms of the speed, agility, and performance of the business with G Suite.” Derek Chan, Director & Co-founder of Master Concept said.

“We’re proud to recognize Master Concept’s work on behalf of customers,” said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “Master Concept has demonstrated strong expertise and results in cloud training over the past year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to help customers succeed.”

For more information, visit https://www.hkmci.com/products/google-g-suite





About Master Concept

Master Concept, an award-winning cloud technology advisor, was founded in 2003 that brings an innovative and proven approach to how organizations explore, evaluate, architect and implement technology towards cloud computing. Master Concept has dedicated to the IT industry over a decade and helped more than 1,000 organizations build digital workplaces. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Master Concept operates globally from our 8 offices located in China Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Beijing, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.



