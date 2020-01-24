Master & Dynamic’s gym-friendly wireless earbuds combine fantastic sound with a sweat-resistant build and 10-hour battery life — here’s our full review after wearing them to work out

source Andy Boxall/Business Insider

The MW07 Go headphones bring Master & Dynamic’s signature sound to a pair of $200 true wireless earbuds, freeing you from wires without totally breaking the bank.

An IPX6 water resistance rating makes them great for use at the gym, as sweat won’t affect the operation.

10-hour battery life from the earbuds, plus another 12 from the case, means you won’t have to worry about charging them each day.

The MW07 Go headphones don’t include the noise cancellation feature found on the company’s more expensive MW07 Plus, but they still offer the same premium audio performance for $100 less.

Master & Dynamic clearly believes one size does not fit all when it comes to true wireless headphones, and isn’t keen on leaving the lucrative fitness market to its competitors. With that in mind, the company has developed the MW07 Go true wireless headphones – a sportier sibling of the excellent MW07 Plus headphones.

Though the MW07 Go headphones do away with the noise cancellation found on the MW07 Plus, they retain the audio performance that makes us adore that more expensive model – and they do it for about $100 less.

We tested the MW07 Plus and MW07 Go back-to-back, and here’s how they stack up against each other and the rest of the competition out there.

Design

Master & Dynamic is pitching the MW07 Go towards the active listener who wants to wear them at the gym, or out on a run. The design is simpler than the more plush MW07 Plus. Gone is the eye-catching handcrafted acetate side panel, replaced by a TR90 composite panel in a single color. The unusual shape ensures the headphones keep their identity, but they aren’t as classy as the MW07 Plus model.

They are lighter and a tiny bit smaller, and that makes a difference to wearability. They can still become fatiguing because of the overall size, but the 2 gram difference in weight means it just takes a little while longer to happen. I like the rubber fins on the “wings” that hold the earbuds in your ear. They’re incredibly secure, and have never felt like they might come out accidentally. Even when I accidentally knocked them at the gym, they managed to stay put.

The other design change compared to the MW07 Plus is the case. It’s made of a textured fabric rather than stainless steel, making it more suited to throwing into a gym bag and generally suffering the abuses of daily use. It’s lightweight and the magnetic lid is strong with a satisfying snap when you close it. On the downside, the hinge is only plastic, and may not prove to be as durable over time as the proper hinge on the MW07 Plus case.

Sound

source Andy Boxall/Business Insider

Inside the MW07 Go earbuds is the same 10mm Beryllium driver that powers the MW07 Plus, and there is no distinguishable difference between the sound produced when compared to that more expensive, feature-rich model. Here’s how to understand what the sound is like. The Tokyo Tower remix of KLF’s “What Time is Love” is a fabulous blend of strong sub bass, complex percussion, and a twisting stereo image that is incredibly immersive. The MW07 Go do it complete justice, having the delicate balance and minute control required to avoid making the track sound messy.

Bass is also great on the MW07 Go. It’s never overpowering. Instead, there’s a hefty thump that just sounds exactly right – like a kick drum pedal is being stamped on right next to you. The balance between bass and vocals is perfectly managed, so the low-end never becomes too aggressive, and you can still enjoy the song itself. Listen to Twice’s “What You Waiting For” and the group’s melodic vocals are still wonderfully central and detailed, despite the baseline’s strong presence.

Phil Collins’ “Sussudio” is another great MW07 Go demonstrator. Despite the headphones’ tight soundstage, the song’s epic stereo separation is perfectly realized, and the front-heavy bass and trumpet line is large and exciting; but the vocals never get lost in the background. This is expert tuning, and Master & Dynamic knows exactly what it’s doing. Involving, loud, exciting, and sure to put on a smile on your face when you listen, the Master & Dynamic MW07 Go are fantastic.

Specifications

Drivers: 10mm Beryllium drivers

Earbud size: 21mm x 18mm x 25mm

Earbud weight: 7.4 grams

Battery life: 10 hours, with 12 extra hours in the case

Charge time: 40 minutes full charge, 5 hours playback after 15 minutes.

Connection: Bluetooth 5.0, AptX, SBC, and an approximate 30 meter range.

Connection, features, and battery life

source Andy Boxall/Business Insider

Thanks to plenty of design work and the addition of Bluetooth 5.0, Master & Dynamic has rid the MW07 Go of the previous connection issues that plagued the company’s first set of true wireless headphones. I’ve used the headphones connected to both an iPhone 11 and a Samsung Galaxy Fold without a problem. Setup is simple, and they reconnect without a problem.

Master & Dynamic does not provide an app for the MW07 Go, and they do not have the noise cancellation or ambient listening mode features found on the more expensive MW07 Plus. Is this a problem? The ambient listening mode’s tuning is way off on the MW07 Plus – prioritizing distracting sounds rather than voices – so this isn’t missed, but noise cancellation is a welcome feature that’s not available here. However, the MW07 Go have a tight seal, and with the volume at a reasonable level they don’t let in much of the outside world.

On the subject of the volume, this is adjusted by a physical rocker switch on the left earbud. A play/pause button is on the right earbud. These are precise, easy to locate, and obviously simple to use. It’s preferable to a set of touch controls, which often require you to learn a series of gestures, and they are especially helpful at the gym.

The best news is the MW07 Go earbuds have the same 10-hour battery life as the MW07 Plus. This is a massive benefit, and I’ve never worried about the headphones running out of juice during the day, even with extensive use. The case’s battery adds another 12 hours, so just over a single charge. That is lower than the reserve on the MW07 Plus case, though. This is a shame, but 22 hours total use should still last most people a week of commuting and a smattering of gym visits too.

The bottom line

source Andy Boxall/Business Insider

A beautifully balanced, bassy, detailed pair of true wireless headphones, the Master & Dynamic MW07 Go are not only suitable for the gym, they’re great for everyday use too. They sound fantastic and they have impressive battery life.

Should you buy it?

Yes. While they’re not packed with features, they make up for it where it really counts: a long-lasting battery, epic sound, and an IPX6 water resistant build perfect for workouts and travel.

What are your alternatives?

The Master & Dynamic MW07 Go cost $199, which is $100 less than the MW07 Plus. For that price, you do lose out on the noise cancellation and premium styling featured on the MW07 Plus. But if you’re happy to accept the less plush trim and slightly shorter battery life from the case, we’d say the MW07 Go headphones still offer a very good value. They’re also a better option if you want to wear earbuds during workouts.

At $230, the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless headphones are a great buy too, and have both a wonderful sound and excellent noise cancellation. The Samsung Galaxy Buds are also strong for $169, and have a lot of the same features as the MW07 Go. If you have an iPhone, the new $250 AirPods Pro provide noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and decent sound quality. The ease of connection with an iPhone is also a distinct benefit.

If you want to spend a little less, the Cambridge Audio Melomania are $100 and won our recent true wireless group comparison. They’re comfortable, sound amazing, and have very long battery life. You are spoiled for choice in the world of true wireless headphones at the moment, so there’s no need to rush into a decision.

Pros: Reasonably priced, fantastic sound with strong bass and plenty of detail, 10-hour battery life removes worries about using them most of the day, IPX6 water resistance rating makes them ideal for the gym

Cons: Some competing headphones with noise cancellation cost just a little more, the earbuds are quite large and do cause some fatigue after wearing them for extended periods of time