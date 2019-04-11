Food at the Masters is so cheap, you could order one of everything, and it would only cost $56.50

caption From pimento cheese sandwiches to fresh brewed iced tea, you don’t have to break the bank to eat at Augusta National. source Harry How/Getty Images

The Masters is an expensive ticket to get, but once fans are at Augusta National, prices are relatively reasonable, especially for those looking to eat.

At Augusta National, patrons can order one of everything on the menu for less than $60, and leave with an impressive haul that includes eight sandwiches, three beers, and a surplus of snacks.

The low price of concessions is one of the many traditions of the Masters that is unlikely to change any time soon.

The menu at Augusta National is a sight to behold.

For sports fans that might be used to paying more than $20 for a hot dog and a single beer at a baseball game, at the Masters, those in attendance can treat themselves to a feast for an absolute bargain.

All told, it would cost just $56.50 to order one of all 25 items on the menu at Augusta National – for less than $60, you can treat yourself to eight sandwiches, three beers, a hearty breakfast, and plenty of snacks to last through the day.

More realistically, a $10 or $20 order would be filling enough, with an almost endless amount of affordable permutations available for fans looking to lunch during a long day on the course.

Below we break down the menu at the Masters item by item.

The menu at Augusta National is tough to beat.

caption The menu at Augusta National offers patrons a wide range of affordable options. source stadiyums / Instagram

The menu at Augusta National is beautiful in its simplicity.

Rather than the over-stuffed food options that are now the norm at baseball stadiums across the country, Augusta National offers its patrons sandwiches and snacks that consist of two or three ingredients, making for light but satisfying meals.

Even with some football stadiums recently adopting fair pricing on food and drink, the options at Augusta National are tough to beat.

Sandwiches

caption Pimento cheese sandwiches are a staple of the Masters. source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

No food item at the Masters is more iconic than the pimento cheese sandwich.

This innocuous spread of cheese and peppers between two pieces of white bread goes relatively unnoticed for 51 weeks a year, but when it comes time to visit Augusta National, no meal is more in demand, and at just $1.50, it’s a great value for patrons.

Beyond the pimento cheese, patrons can get a bit more protein in their diets with options like the grilled chicken wrap, masters club, and ham and cheese on rye, none of which cost more than $3.

Egg salad – $1.50

Pimento cheese – $1.50

Bar-B-Que – $3.00

Masters club – $2.50

Grilled chicken wrap – $3.00

Classic chicken sandwich – $3.00

Ham & cheese on rye – $2.50

Turkey & cheese on wheat – $2.50

Breakfast (served until 10 a.m.)

caption Patrons that arrive at Augusta National early can take advantage of the breakfast menu, featuring coffee and sausage biscuits. source Marianna Massey/Augusta National via Getty Images

Breakfast at the Masters is only available to patrons that arrive at the course before 10 a.m., and from the looks of it, it’s well worth getting to Augusta National early.

With southern classics like sausage and chicken biscuits available for just $1.50 each, the most important meal of the day is quite tasty.

Masters blend fresh brewed coffee – $1.50

Sausage biscuit – $1.50

Chicken biscuit – $1.50

Blueberry muffin – $1.50

Fresh mixed fruit – $2.00

Beverages

caption You will not find a cheaper beer in sports than at Augusta National. source Harry How/Getty Images

While the menu at Augusta National is impressive top to bottom, there is no better deal at the Masters than $4 beer.

The course bans patrons from bringing coolers or their alcoholic beverages onto the grounds, but with such low prices, it’s not a problem for those hoping to enjoy a beer.

And for anyone uninterested in alcohol, some Georgia iced tea is a fine refreshing treat on a pleasant spring day.

Soft drinks – $2.00

Bottled water – $2.00

Fresh brewed iced tea – $2.00

Domestic beer – $4.00

Import beer – $5.00

American craft beer – $5.00

Snacks

caption The Georgia peach ice cream sandwich is another fan favorite at the Masters. source Marianna Massey/Augusta National via Getty Images

Few treats at the Masters are sweeter than the Georgia peach ice cream sandwich.

The dessert is so iconic that in 2019 Adidas revealed a limited-edition golf shoe inspired by the sandwich.

Chips – $1.50

Peanuts – $1.50

Crackers – $1.00

Cookies – $1.50

Georgia pecan caramel popcorn – $1.50

Georgia peach ice cream sandwich – $2.00

Altogether, Augusta National’s menu ensures a meal unlike any other

caption At the Masters, all of this will cost you just $20. source stadiyums / Instagram

Depending on what looks tasty to you, a few dollars can go a long way at Augusta National.

Two pimento cheese sandwiches, a grilled chicken wrap, chips, peanuts, and a beer? Just $13.

Ham and cheese on rye, turkey and cheese on wheat, a masters club, iced tea, and a cookie? That will run you $11.

A sausage biscuit, blueberry muffin, and coffee for breakfast? Hand over $5 and you’ll get change back.

It can be quite expensive to get tickets and travel to watch the Masters in person, but once you’re on the course, Augusta National might be the most affordable place to eat in all of sports.

