The Masters produces some of the most beautiful photos in sports. Here are the best 23 so far this year.

One thing that makes the Masters so unique is the beauty of the event, and that beauty is captured in the photos.

We collected the best photos from the talented photographers at the Associated Press and Reuters.

The Masters is the most prestigious golf tournament in the world, and it is also one of the most beautiful events in sports.

The beauty of the Masters is one thing that makes it so special, and the talented photographers at the Associated Press and Reuters capture that artistry in their work.

We’ve collected the best photos so far. Take a look below.

Jack Nicklaus hits a ceremonial tee shot to start the tournament.

source Mike Segar/Reuters

Gary Woodland’s son putts during the par 3 contest.

source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Jimmy Walker and his caddie walk among the tracks left in the dew-covered first hole.

source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Phil Mickelson skips a ball across the water during a practice round.

Rickie Fowler drives the ball during a practice round.

source Mike Segar/Reuters

Several children run down a hill during the par 3 contest.

source Mike Segar/Reuters

Keegan Bradley cheers his son during the par 3 contest.

Tiger Woods walks alone among the trees.

source Mike Segar/Reuters

Morning beer.

source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot in the shadows.

Jason Day sends a ball soaring.

source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Tiger Woods checks the wind.

Rafael Cabrera Bello is in there somewhere.

source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Bryson DeChambeau watches his ball in the late-afternoon sun.

source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Dustin Johnson waits in front of the azaleas.

Brooks Koepka and the patrons watch the flight of the ball.

Tiger among the crowd.

Bubba Watson crosses the bridge on 13.

Charley Hoffman hits from a bunker.

Corey Conners hits a ball down the fairway.

Tiger Woods salutes the patrons.

source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Adam Long reminds us that Augusta National is a lot hillier than it looks on TV.

Sand chases Jose Maria Olazabal’s ball as it tries to escape the bunker.