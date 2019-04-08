Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, and 12 others with the best odds to win the Masters

This weekend the best golfers in the world will meet at Augusta National to compete in the Masters.

Heading into the tournament, fan favorites Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Tiger Woods are all expected to be present near the top of the leaderboard.

Looking at the odds in Las Vegas, there’s a compelling mix of veterans, young upstarts, and the usual suspects projected to take home the green jacket.

This Thursday, golf fans around the world will turn their attention to Augusta National for the first men’s major of the year, the Masters.

It is, as Jim Nantz has so often put it, “A tradition unlike any other,” filled with incredible views and even more spectacular golf. This year, there’s plenty of compelling players to cheer for – Tiger Woods is looking to continue his comeback with another green jacket, Rory McIlroy is hoping to complete his career grand slam, and Rickie Fowler wants finally to get a major win under his belt.

Take a look below and see who Las Vegas believes has the best chance to win at the Masters this weekend. All lines are courtesy of Jeff Sherman and the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Rory McIlroy

Current odds: 7/1

World ranking: No. 3

Best Masters finish: 4th – 2015

One thing to know: Rory McIlroy is in fine form right now, finishing in the top 10 of all seven events he’s played so far in 2019, including a win at The Players Championship in March. He’s the favorite to win at Augusta this weekend, and if he does secure the green jacket, McIlroy will become just the sixth man to complete a career Grand Slam, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen.

Dustin Johnson

Current odds: 10/1

World ranking: No. 2

Best Masters finish: T4 – 2016

One thing to know: Johnson has finished in the top 10 at the Masters in three of the past four years. He has been one of the winningest golfers in the sport over the past few years, with 10 wins since 2016, but has secured just one major victory during his run of dominance.

Justin Rose

Current odds: 12/1

World ranking: No. 1

Best Masters finish: 2nd/T2 – 2015, 2017

One thing to know: Since 2011, Justin Rose has never finished lower than 25th at the Masters and has found his way into the top 12 the past four years. If you’re looking for a safe bet to at least be in contention on Sunday, Rose’s consistency at Augusta is tough to match.

Tiger Woods

Current odds: 14/1

World ranking: No. 12

Best Masters finish: Won – 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005

One thing to know: No player in the modern era has been as dominant at Augusta as Tiger Woods. After earning the first win of his comeback in 2018, taking the green jacket at the course that shot him to superstardom would be a fantastic moment for the sport.

Rickie Fowler

Current odds: 16/1

World ranking: No. 9

Best Masters finish: 2nd – 2018

One thing to know: Rickie Fowler has been as close as a golfer can get to a major win, including a second-place finish at the Masters last year. Fowler burst on to the scene as one of the next potential greats, but as his peers like McIlroy, Spieth, and Justin Thomas secured their major wins, Fowler still is waiting for the biggest win of his career. Time isn’t out yet for Fowler, but with another generation of talented players now competing, there’s no doubt he’d love to take down the green jacket.

Justin Thomas

Current odds: 16/1

World ranking: No. 5

Best Masters finish: T17 – 2018

One thing to know: Another player of impressive consistency since his breakout year in 2017, Thomas is apparently preparing for the Masters in his own unique style – and it involves playing a lot of the video game Frogger.

Jordan Spieth

Current odds: 16/1

World ranking: No. 33

Best Masters finish: Won – 2015

One thing to know: Spieth hasn’t been in his best form of late, but Augusta has a way of bringing out the best in him – in the five years he’s played the tournament, he’s won once, come in second twice, and finished third. According to Jeff Sherman at SuperBook USA, one brave bettor has already put down a $6,000 wager on Spieth, driving his odds down.

Jon Rahm

Current odds: 16/1

World ranking: No. 8

Best Masters finish: 4th – 2018

One thing to know: Rahm’s bombastic style of play can run hot and cold at majors, but he’s looked pretty comfortable in his two times playing at the Masters, including his impressive fourth-place finish in 2018. If the putts are falling and Rahm can keep his composure, a green jacket is well in the realm of possibility.

Francesco Molinari

Current odds: 20/1

World ranking: No. 7

Best Masters finish: T19 – 2012

One thing to know: Francesco Molinari has been playing the best golf of his career, with an impressive five wins since the start of 2018. That includes a two-stroke victory at the British Open last summer. That said, Augusta has never been too kind a course to Molinari, having never finished higher than 19th in seven tries.

Tommy Fleetwood

Current odds: 20/1

World ranking: No. 13

Best Masters finish: T17 – 2018

One thing to know: Tommy Fleetwood was consistently near the top of the leaderboard at some of the biggest events of 2018, including a second-place finish at the U.S. Open. Can he finally break through and get his major at Augusta?

Brooks Koepka

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 4

Best Masters finish: T11 – 2017

One thing to know: The two-time reigning U.S. Open champion is always a threat to compete at the majors, but Koepka’s overpowering style is usually better suited for the three other majors, compared to the technical, often frustrating puzzles Augusta asks its golfers to solve.

Jason Day

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 14

Best Masters finish: T2 – 2011

One thing to know: Jason Day had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March due to a back injury, but has said he’s feeling healthy after taking some time to rest up ahead of the Masters.

Bryson Dechambeau

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 6

Best Masters finish: T21 – 2016

One thing to know: Along with Fowler, Rahm, and Fleetwood, you can make a case that Bryson Dechambeau is one of the best players in the world right now without a major win, as well as one of the most interesting players on tour.

Bubba Watson

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 17

Best Masters finish: Won – 2012, 2014

One thing to know: Familiarity is a valuable thing at Augusta, and as one of the few players in the field with multiple green jackets in his locker, Bubba Watson is not a player to be underestimated.

