12 long shots who can win the Masters

This weekend the best golfers in the world will meet at Augusta National to compete in the Masters.

Heading into the tournament, fan favorites Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Tiger Woods are all expected to be present near the top of the leaderboard.

For those betting the Masters though, the real value lies in the long shots, with plenty of former winners and perennial contenders offering great odds for bettors.

Golf is one of the most underrated sports in gambling.

The race for the green jacket at the Masters this year has plenty of favorites, but when it comes to wagering, the real money is made backing the long shots. With odds as high as 250/1, you only have to bet a little to win a lot if you have a keen eye for a winner.

There’s a ton of ways to bet golf, but the easiest way to put a bit of money down is to bet on four or five golfers to win and hope that at least one or two of them are within striking distance on Sunday.

Below are 11 long-shot picks to win at Augusta National this weekend. All odds come courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Hideki Matsuyama

Current odds: 35/1

World ranking: No. 26

Best Masters finish: 5th – 2015

One thing to know: Hideki Matsuyama has played some of his best golf at Augusta National, finishing in the top 20 of the past four tournaments, including top-10 finishes in 2015 and 2016. If you’re looking for a player with mid-range odds and a good chance to be in contention on Sunday, Matsuyama is one of the better bets out there.

Tony Finau

Current odds: 35/1

World ranking: No. 15

Best Masters finish: T10 – 2018

One thing to know: Last year, Tony Finau was a force at the majors, finishing tied for 10th at the Masters and following that up with two more top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open and British Open. His impressive Masters finish came despite dislocating his ankle during the par-3 contest.

Louis Oosthuizen

Current odds: 40/1

World ranking: No. 19

Best Masters finish: 2nd – 2012

One thing to know: Louis Oosthuizen is a known quantity – he can compete with the best in the world at any given tournament, as shown by his career achievement of having a second-place finish at every major. Thankfully, he’s also got a major win under his belt from the 2010 British Open, but he could certainly contend for another this year. Last year he finished tied for 12th at Augusta.

Phil Mickelson

Current odds: 40/1

World ranking: No. 22

Best Masters finish: Won – 2004, 2006, 2010

One thing to know: Experience is critical at Augusta, and aside from Tiger Woods, no player in the field has more experience navigating the difficulties of the course than Phil Mickelson. With three Masters wins already, there’s no counting out Lefty as a contender this weekend.

Matt Kuchar

Current odds: 40/1

World ranking: No. 16

Best Masters finish: T3 – 2012

One thing to know: Aside from his awkward tipping controversy earlier in the year, Matt Kuchar has been having a good season so far. His technical style of play is a type typically rewarded at Augusta National.

Sergio Garcia

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 27

Best Masters finish: Won – 2017

One thing to know: Sergio Garcia already proved he could win at Augusta. As long as he can keep his emotions in check, he is more than capable of competing again this year. At 60/1, he’s a fine value.

Gary Woodland

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 24

Best Masters finish: T24 – 2011

One thing to know: Gary Woodland missed the cut at the Masters his past three times competing. But he is currently in great form, with six top-10 finishes through 13 events played this season.

Patrick Reed

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 18

Best Masters finish: Won – 2018

One thing to know: Golf’s greatest heel is also the reigning champion at Augusta National. While rooting for Patrick Reed is never all that fun, at 60/1, it could be a pretty solid investment this year.

Charley Hoffman

Current odds: 80/1

World ranking: No. 66

Best Masters finish: T9 – 2015

One thing to know: Charley Hoffman has never finished outside the top 30 at the Masters, and finished tied for 12th last year. He is coming off a second-place finish at the Texas Open last weekend, so if you’re looking for a golfer who looks like he might just be catching fire, Hoffman is worth your consideration.

Keegan Bradley

Current odds: 100/1

World ranking: No. 34

Best Masters finish: T22 – 2015

One thing to know: Keegan Bradley is a longshot for a reason – this is the first time he’s even qualified for the Masters since 2016. But after a strong showing at the Players Championship in March, his 100/1 odds feel like they carry a bit of value.

Ian Poulter

Current odds: 100/1

World ranking: No. 32

Best Masters finish: T6 – 2015

One thing to know: Ian Poulter has been a reasonably consistent contender at the Masters over the years, with three top-10 finishes and seven top-25s through 13 starts. If the rest of the field is struggling with the course, there’s a chance Poulter can sneak through and be in contention on Sunday.

Martin Kaymer

Current odds: 250/1

World ranking: No. 190

Best Masters finish: T16 – 2017

One thing to know: At 250/1, Martin Kaymer is a true longshot, but you can’t hit the jackpot without a few longshots in your selections. Kaymer hasn’t looked all that great in recent months, but he’s shown he can compete at majors, with wins at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship already on his resume. It would take something special out of Kaymer to win a green jacket, but at 250/1, you won’t have to risk much to win big.

