Masters 2019: Here’s how a playoff works when players are tied after 72 holes at Augusta National

The 2019 Masters is heading towards a thrilling finale.

Should two or more players be tied after 72 holes at the Masters, those atop the leaderboard would move on to a sudden death playoff for the green jacket.

The playoff begins with a replay of the 18th hole, and then alternates between No. 10 and No. 18 until a winner is determined.

The 2019 Masters are heading towards a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and more all vying for the green jacket.

After four great days of golf, sometimes 72 holes isn’t enough to decide a champion. At Augusta National, this means a sudden death playoff.

Should there be a tie atop the leaderboard when the Sunday rounds are finished, all players tied for the lead return to the 18th tee box to replay the hole.

Read more: The most iconic Masters moment from every hole at Augusta National

As the format is sudden death, the low score immediately wins. In the case of a playoff of three or more players, any player that didn’t match the low score would be eliminated.

Should the tie continue after the replay of No. 18, the playoff will continue at No. 10, with the players continuing to replay the two holes until a winner is determined.

The playoff has produced some of the most thrilling moments in the history of the Masters, most recently in 2017 when Sergio Garcia won the green jacket in a playoff against Justin Rose.

Read more Masters 2019:

Tiger Woods says he will have to wake up at 3:45 or 4:00 because of the change to the final-round schedule at the Masters

The incredible story behind Tiger Woods’ most famous shot at the Masters

Zach Johnson looked like a weekend duffer when he accidentally hit his ball with a practice swing – here is why there was no penalty

‘Take $100 and go f— yourself’: Phil Mickelson confirms he slammed country star Jake Owen over pay-per-view criticism