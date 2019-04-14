The door opened for Tiger Woods’ win at the Masters on its most notorious hole when 4 contenders hit their balls into the water in a span of minutes

Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket at the Masters on Sunday, his first win at a major since 2008.

The turning point of the tournament came at No. 12 on Sunday, where four other contenders hit into the water.

Woods played it safe and made it to the green, settling for par, and snagging a share of the lead for the first time on Sunday.

Read all of Business Insider’s Masters coverage here.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Tiger Woods won the Masters on Sunday, his first major win since 2008 and the culmination of one of the greatest comeback stories sports have ever seen.

Woods entered the day on Sunday two strokes behind the leader, Francesco Molinari, whom Woods, along with Tony Finau, would be playing with through the final round.

Read more: Tiger Woods wins the Masters

Woods missed a few chances early to cut into the lead, but Molinari had been playing near-perfect all tournament, taking a streak of more than 40 holes without a bogey into the back nine of the final round.

But everything changed at the notorious par-3 No. 12, a hole that has switched the fortunes of many players throughout Masters history.

With the leaderboard crowding but Molinari still holding the top spot alone, player after player hit into the water, opening the door for Woods’ comeback.

No shot was more important than Molinari’s, who gave a look of regret towards the ball as soon as he finished his swing.

Francesco Molinari goes in the water on the 12th hole… The door is now wide open for Tiger who is now 2 shots behind the lead.????#TheMasters#MastersSunday pic.twitter.com/Yh877RoahO — Sports Plug (@_SportsPlug) April 14, 2019

Three other players near the top of the leaderboard – Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, and Ian Poulter – also wound up wet on No. 12.

Conversely, Woods played it safe and reached the green, and while he would miss his birdie opportunity, the par he escaped with was enough to give him a share of the lead for the first time on Sunday.

The par-3 No. 12 has wreaked havoc on Sunday leaders in the past, none more so than Jordan Spieth, who in 2016, found the water not once but twice to begin his collapse from what looked like a guaranteed green jacket.

This year it was Molinari whose downfall would begin in dramatic fashion on No. 12, with Woods as the ultimate beneficiary.

Read more Masters 2019:

Tiger Woods shared a beautiful moment with his family immediately after walking off the 18th green as Masters champion

Michael Phelps cheered on Tiger Woods at the Masters as Woods came inches away from a hole-in-one

Gambler wins $1.19 million after placing $85,000 bet on Tiger Woods to win the Masters

‘Take $100 and go f— yourself’: Phil Mickelson confirms he slammed country star Jake Owen over pay-per-view criticism