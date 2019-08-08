Tinder’s owner just launched an app to help ‘highly motivated’ singles in Japan get married within a year

source Facebook/Pairs

The owner of Tinder, Hinge, and Match.com is targeting Japanese singles looking to get hitched with a marriage-concierge app.

Match Group wants to disrupt Japan’s “omiai” or arranged-marriage industry with Pairs Engage, a “more efficient and less expensive service geared to those who are highly motivated and want to get married within a year,” CEO Mandy Ginsberg said.

The app suggests 30 potential husbands or wives a month, and includes a 24/7 concierge service.

The owner of Tinder, Hinge, and Match.com is targeting Japanese singles looking to get hitched and shaking up the Asian nation’s “omiai” or arranged-marriage industry with Pairs Engage, a marriage-concierge app.

“We believe we can offer a more efficient and less expensive service geared to those who are highly motivated and want to get married within a year,” Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg said on the company’s earnings call this week. “A move like this could disrupt more traditional matrimonial players.”

Japan’s $0.5 billion arranged-marriage industry revolves around physical stores that employ lots of salespeople and service staff, meaning they’re expensive to run and pricey for consumers, Ginsberg said on the call.

Pairs Engage costs 9,800 yen ($92) per month, plus another 9,800 yen as a sign-up fee once the pre-registration period ends – a third as much as five major conventional services, according to its website.

After downloading the app, users must submit a raft of documents including proof of their identity, income, and single status, as well as education and national qualifications for graduates and some professionals.

Once those are verified, the app suggests 30 potential wives or husbands every month. It features a 24/7 concierge team to dole out dating and marriage advice. It also lets users schedule first meetings, couple up and exchange messages for 90 days, then exclusively date before getting married.

Match pitched Pairs Engage as a tool to help lift Japan’s slumping marriage and birth rates. Those declines are the result of more women entering the workforce and shunning marriage and its domestic burdens, and fewer men feeling financially stable enough to support a family, according to the New York Times. Also, nearly half of Japanese people who want to get married can’t find a suitable partner, a recent government survey found.

Match’s Eureka subsidiary has launched Pairs Engage in four Japanese cities including Tokyo. The app has gained early traction, attracted press coverage, and drawn a lot of early interest from users, Ginsberg said. India and South Korea could be next, she added.

“I think as we expand over the next few years in Asia, I can imagine that these are the types of solutions that can translate to other markets.”