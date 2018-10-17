23 matching holiday pajama sets for the whole family

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Target

I don’t know exactly where or how it began, but wearing matching pajamas with your family during the holidays is definitely a thing. Maybe it’s the cold weather that begs for cozy flannels. Maybe it’s the opportunity for hilarious photo ops – looking at you, Instagram. It could be the ample amount of time spent with family or the general cheeriness of the season that gets adults, children, and pets alike wrapped up in the same quirky PJ sets.

Whatever the reason, matching pajama sets make an adorable addition to your holiday festivities. Whether you want to give them as gifts, wear them for a holiday card photo, or while you sleep or lounge around your house during the holidays, we rounded up some of the coziest, funniest, cutest pajama sets so you can stay festive with your family this winter, no matter what you celebrate.

Check out our list of 23 matching holiday pajama sets your family needs this year:

A pajama set that emulates your favorite holiday candy

source Amazon

Some cozy wares to match your favorite holiday movie

source Amazon

A comfy set inspired by everyone’s favorite Christmas villain

source Target

A festive set of funny Christmas sayings

source Etsy

Adorable pajamas that all dog lovers need

source Target

Pajamas that let everyone express their sleeping preferences

source Target

A punny set of pajamas for a quick laugh

source Target

A set of fair isle pajamas with a Potterhead twist

source Target

And one for Potterheads who might be on the naughty list

source Target

Simple and cozy onesies that everyone in the family will love

source Amazon

Pajamas that are just right for a mama bear and company

source Target

An adorable set for a family of Disney lovers

source Amazon

Fuzzy hoodie bear pajamas that you’ll want to stay in all day

source Target

An anything but despicable set of pajamas

source Amazon

A comfy chance to dress up like your favorite animal

source Etsy

A chill set of polar bear PJs

source Amazon

Festive pajamas for one or all eight nights of Hanukkah

source Target

Pajamas that ask all the important questions

source Amazon

Festive Santa pajamas to spread some cheer — just add cookies

source Target

A set of Nordic pajamas for cozying up on cold winter mornings

source Amazon

Adorable onesies for Santa’s favorite sidekicks

source Amazon

Fleece footie pajamas made for walking in a winter wonderland

source Amazon

Simple, but super comfy plaid PJs even your pup will want to wear