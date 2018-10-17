23 matching holiday pajama sets for the whole family

Remi Rosmarin, Insider
Target

I don’t know exactly where or how it began, but wearing matching pajamas with your family during the holidays is definitely a thing. Maybe it’s the cold weather that begs for cozy flannels. Maybe it’s the opportunity for hilarious photo ops – looking at you, Instagram. It could be the ample amount of time spent with family or the general cheeriness of the season that gets adults, children, and pets alike wrapped up in the same quirky PJ sets.

Whatever the reason, matching pajama sets make an adorable addition to your holiday festivities. Whether you want to give them as gifts, wear them for a holiday card photo, or while you sleep or lounge around your house during the holidays, we rounded up some of the coziest, funniest, cutest pajama sets so you can stay festive with your family this winter, no matter what you celebrate.

Check out our list of 23 matching holiday pajama sets your family needs this year:

A pajama set that emulates your favorite holiday candy

source
Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Family Jammies in Candy Cane Stripe, starting at $12.95, available at Amazon

Some cozy wares to match your favorite holiday movie

source
Amazon

PajamaGram Family Pajamas Snoopy/Woodstock, starting at $19.99, available at Amazon

A comfy set inspired by everyone’s favorite Christmas villain

source
Target

The Grinch Union Pajama Collection, starting at $14.99, available at Target

A festive set of funny Christmas sayings

source
Etsy

Christmas Family Pajamas, starting at $21.70, available at Etsy

Adorable pajamas that all dog lovers need

source
Target

Festive Dogs Family Pajamas Collection, starting at $10, available at Target

Pajamas that let everyone express their sleeping preferences

source
Target

Early Bird and Night Owl Family Pajamas Collection, starting at $12.99, available at Target

A punny set of pajamas for a quick laugh

source
Target

Gnome For The Holiday Family Pajamas Collection, starting at $10, available at Target

A set of fair isle pajamas with a Potterhead twist

source
Target

Harry Potter Family Pajamas Collection, starting at $12.99, available at Target

And one for Potterheads who might be on the naughty list

source
Target

Harry Potter Family Pajamas Collection, starting at $12.99, available at Target

Simple and cozy onesies that everyone in the family will love

source
Amazon

Joggies Footless Gray Onesies, starting at $19.95, available at Amazon

Pajamas that are just right for a mama bear and company

source
Target

Holiday Bear Family Pajamas Collection, starting at $9.99, available at Target

An adorable set for a family of Disney lovers

source
Amazon

PajamaGram Mickey Mouse Pajamas, starting at $14.99, available at Amazon

Fuzzy hoodie bear pajamas that you’ll want to stay in all day

source
Target

Fuzzy Bear Fair Isle Family Pajamas Collection, starting at $5, available at Target

An anything but despicable set of pajamas

source
Amazon

PajamaGram Minion Holiday Pajamas, starting at $19.99, available at Amazon

A comfy chance to dress up like your favorite animal

source
Etsy

Matching Family Pajama Set, starting at $29.90, available at Etsy

A chill set of polar bear PJs

source
Amazon

Baby Polar Bear Pajama Set, $13.97, available at Walmart

Dog Polar Bear Wrap, $8.97, available at Walmart

Unisex Boys/Girls Polar Bear Pajama Set, $14.97, available at Walmart

Festive pajamas for one or all eight nights of Hanukkah

source
Target

Hanukkah Family Pajamas Collection, starting at $10, available at Target

Pajamas that ask all the important questions

source
Amazon

Family Christmas “What the Elf” Pajama Set, starting at $7.94, available at Amazon

Festive Santa pajamas to spread some cheer — just add cookies

source
Target

Santa Family Pajamas Collection, starting at $7, available at Target

A set of Nordic pajamas for cozying up on cold winter mornings

source
Amazon

SleepytimePjs Holiday Nordic PJs Set for the Family, starting at $6.99, available at Amazon

Adorable onesies for Santa’s favorite sidekicks

source
Amazon

Hooded Onesies with Cute Reindeer Graphics, starting at $16.99, available at Amazon

Fleece footie pajamas made for walking in a winter wonderland

source
Amazon

Footed Pajamas Winter Wonderland Fleece Hoodie, starting at $17.95, available at Amazon

Simple, but super comfy plaid PJs even your pup will want to wear

source
Amazon

Family Christmas Letters Pajama Set, starting at $9.11, available at Amazon