Matilda International Hospital Accredited with Merits for Excellent Clinical and Support Management

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 November 2018 – Matilda International Hospital excelled at the Australian Healthcare Standards Accreditation (ACHS) survey, and has been awarded a total of 17 Extensive Achievement (EA) ratings and one highest rating of Outstanding Achievement (OA) in recognition of its high standards across a broad range of key service criteria. The three-day survey conducted at the end of August 2018 was based on the more robust Evaluation and Quality Improvement Programme, 6th edition (EQuIP6), which has even more stringent requirements.









Staff of the Matilda International Hospital are thrilled to be awarded with Extensive Achievements in 17 criteria and an Outstanding Achievement in Learning and Development criteria.





Linda Burgoyne, CEO of Matilda International Hospital thanked all staff for their time and effort and said, “I am very proud of all Matilda staff as described by the surveyor team co-ordinator as “dynamic, energetic, innovative, collaborative, respectful and compassionate”. It is a true testament to the way we are. The accreditation is an independent external assessment of our performance. It reaffirms the hospital’s commitment in upholding high standards in patient care, safety and risk management.”





Learning and development, the criteria awarded as an OA, is highly commended by the survey team. Surveyors saw the passionate way in which Matilda staff seized every opportunity to learn and sited many examples of the intense dedication to learning and sharing within the industry and communities.





A number of clinical and support areas ranging from appropriate health services, outcomes of clinical care, medication management, nutrition, infection control, skin integrity, fall prevention to continuous quality improvement, risk management, healthcare feedback and safety systems all achieved EA ratings. Comprehensive, evidence-based protocols and pathways are well-embedded in our daily operations and practices and were all reflected in the collected data, benchmark studies, audits and company culture.





In addition to clinical components and learning and development the human resources criteria gained EA ratings for workforce planning, recruitment and selection of staff including assessment processes and support systems that are integrated into the hospital’s vision and values. Information systems were equally highly rated as EA for work in enabling easy, yet well-protected, access to data and information.

The Matilda International Hospital received full accreditation by ACHS in 2010, and was ACHS accredited the second time in 2014. The Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) is an independent organisation dedicated to improving quality in health care.

About Matilda International Hospital



Matilda International Hospital is a not for profit private hospital providing personalised patient care with international standards. Key areas of expertise include health screening, women’s health, orthopaedics/spinal, ear nose and throat, and general surgery. Seamless medical services are supported by an outpatient department and a conveniently located medical centre in Central and a community clinic in Caine Road.