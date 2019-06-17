2 mating kookaburra birds are at fault for a power outage in Australia

caption Kookaburra birds. source Mark Baker/Reuters

Last week in Australia, two kookaburra birds caused a power outage.

The animals were mating atop a power line when the female bird spread her lings causing to parallel lines to connect and literal sparks to fly.

About 1,000 homes lost power for an hour because of the incident.

Paul Entwistle, a Western Power spokesman, called it an “amorous avian adventure.”

“This action caused sparks to fly between the two birds as they acted as conductors for electricity between the separated lines,” said Western Power spokesman Paul Entwistle.

One bird, the female, acted as a conductor between two wires when she extended her wings and connected the two power lines

Both birds were found dead by officials.

“It seems to be a case of a couple of lovebirds who have made the wrong connection, unfortunately,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Love conquers all, except when it comes to known laws of science and friction.