Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth ‘Matrix’ movie

caption Keanu Reeves starred as hacker Neo in the “Matrix” films. source Warner Bros.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Lana Wachowski revealed to Variety that she was set to write and direct a fourth “Matrix” movie.

Original stars Keanu Reeves, who played Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity, will reprise their roles in the film.

Wachowski was involved with the original “Matrix” films that became cult classics in the late ’90s early 2000s.

The film is reportedly going to begin production at the start of 2020.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A fourth “Matrix” movie is officially happening, with original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss set to reprise their roles in the iconic film franchise, Variety reported on Tuesday.

While the first “Matrix” film is widely considered a cult classic, the subsequent two films in the franchise weren’t as universally praised.

Plot details for the new film haven’t yet been revealed, but filmmaker Lana Wachowski, who wrote and directed the original “Matrix” films along with her sister Lilly, seemed to suggest that some original characters would be appearing in the new film.

Read more: A fourth ‘Matrix’ movie is officially happening with Keanu Reeves

“I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” she told Variety.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming fourth “Matrix” movie.

caption Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves played lovers in the “Matrix” franchise. source Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their iconic roles

As reported by Variety, Reeves and Moss will rejoin the franchise for the fourth “Matrix” movie as Neo and Trinity, respectively, although exact details about their characters in the new film are still under wraps.

At the end of “The Matrix Revolutions,” Neo seemingly succumbs to his injuries from his battle with the machines, although several key characters allude to his return in the final moments of the film.

As for Trinity, she’s shown to be fatally wounded during an attack on the hovercraft “Logos,” and dies in Neo’s arms. Neo’s final sacrifice in “The Matrix Revolutions,” which allows for a human victory over the machines, is in part motivated by Trinity’s death.

caption Laurence Fishburne played Morpheus in the “Matrix” films. source Warner Bros.

Morpheus might be played by a younger actor

With only Reeves, Wachowski, and Moss confirmed to return to the franchise, many “Matrix” fans were wondering if Laurence Fishburne would reprise his role as resistance leader Morpheus, who frees Neo from the Matrix with a red pill in the first film.

Since it appears that Fishburne won’t be returning, some are speculating that Morpheus might be played by a younger actor – and that it might hold a clue as to “where and when” the fourth film will be set.

If you've asked yourself, "Where's Morbius," sources have told me this may point to where and when the film is set as I've heard execs are looking a variety of actors to possibly play "young Morbius." Stay tuned on that front… https://t.co/5s3zTJiMey — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) August 20, 2019

Filming is reportedly set to begin in 2020 – and the script is apparently complete

Multiple outlets have reported that filming for the fourth “Matrix” movie will begin at the start of 2020 since the script is reportedly complete. The first “Matrix” film celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year.

Wachowski helped pen the new script, along with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

caption Michael B. Jordan starred in 2018’s “Black Panther.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for HFA

Warner Brothers considered rebooting the series in 2017, with Michael B. Jordan reportedly considered for a starring role

According to an article from the Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Warner Brothers was considering rebooting the iconic film franchise that same year but encountered a lot of hurdles before they could do so.

The Wachowski siblings weren’t reportedly involved with the 2017 reboot attempt, which was instead being spearheaded by Joel Silver, a former producer of the trilogy who had a strained relationship with the Wachowskis, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Read more: A reboot of ‘The Matrix’ is in the works

And Michael B. Jordan was said to have been considered for a starring role, although the project never came to fruition.

With the recent reports speculating that Morpheus might be played by a younger actor, fans were quick to show their support for Jordan in the role.

Michael B. Jordan's agent waiting by the phone… — Scoops McGee (@RoBatBattinsBat) August 20, 2019

Give us the prequel instead with @michaelb4jordan as young Morpheus! Everyone died in Revolutions. #Matrix4 — Jason Thayer (@jasondthayer) August 21, 2019

caption Keanu Reeves became an internet darling in 2019. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Reeves said previously that he would be interested in returning to the series, but only with the participation of the Wachowskis

Speaking to Yahoo Movies in 2017, Reeves said he’d be interested in a reboot of the franchise only if the Wachowskis were involved.

“The Wachowskis would have to be involved,” the star, who’s become something of an internet darling this year, told the site.

Read more: Keanu Reeves had a delightful reaction when he found out about his ‘internet boyfriend’ status

“They would have to write it and direct it,” Reeves continued. “And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I don’t know, that’d be weird, but why not?”

“People die, stories don’t,” he said.