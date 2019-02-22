This startup’s vegan leather bags could fool anyone into thinking they’re real — and they’re all under $200

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Matt & Nat Facebook

If you’re a conscientious shopper – or someone who appreciates on-trend bags for under $200 – you probably know the name Matt & Nat.

The Canadian company produces everything from tiny dog accessories to surprisingly luxe-looking bags without using animal products.

Though the label is technically vegan, it’s also increasingly a mainstay for shoppers who may not initially be able to tell the difference. Despite their looks, these bags are accessibly priced and easy to find (they’re available at Zappos, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Amazon and on their home site).

The collection runs the gamut from clutches to backpacks to weekenders, but most cost between $100 – $175. The ruling design theme finds a sweet spot of rich minimalist color palettes and clean, structured silhouettes that appear distinctly “en vogue” from a distance.

As an added incentive for the conscientious customer, the company uses recycled water bottles for their bag’s linings, recycling approximately 21 bottles per bag since implementing the practice in 2007. Recently, the label also started using recycled bicycle tires as new material.

caption The Laverne bag, $160. source Matt & Nat

However, it’s worth mentioning that shopping for vegan bags can be a complicated matter if its ethics are your motivators. Some companies (Matt & Nat included) source comparatively eco-friendly materials like nylon, cork, and rubber, but popular synthetic vegan leathers aren’t good for the environment, and some, like PVC, have a pretty significant impact. If you feel drawn to both eco-friendly causes and animal rights (and don’t conveniently fall in love with something made out of cork), it comes down to which values you feel most strongly about prioritizing – or which you feel most confident you can sufficiently supplement in other areas of your life.

In an effort to buck this caveat of vegan bags, Matt & Nat says they have been experimenting with different recycled materials (such as the aforementioned recycled nylons, cardboard, rubber, and cork) to produce a more sustainable collection, as well as a cruelty-free one.

Independent from its veganism, though, the company’s on-trend, inventive, and intuitively minimalist designs are perhaps incentive enough – especially with a product line that somehow doesn’t top $200.

Since buying vegan bags online can be hit or miss, we took a look at a few Matt & Nat bags in person. If you want to know a bit more before deciding if it’s worth getting one for yourself, check out our individual experiences below.

We tested the Matt & Nat bags in person. Here’s what we thought:

Sheenan

caption The Sheenan bag shown in the color Cement. Available in five fall colors. source Matt & Nat

Matt & Nat offers a huge variety of bags, and they all look so stylish and versatile that the availability of choices is honestly a bit of curse. In the end, I decided on the Sheenan, a mid-sized doctor bag that’s structured, polished, and great for work. I liked how stiff the body and handles were, and it was a nice change from my handbags that I’ve now realized can be too malleable to look put-together. The flat bottom of the main compartment helped keep my belongings organized, and there were just enough pockets (but not too many) for essentials like my MetroCard, keys, and office ID. It can be worn crossbody, which was my preferred method, but the straps can also be adjusted for length or removed depending on your preferred look and feel. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Laverne

caption The Laverne bag shown in the color Rio. Available in five fall colors. source Matt & Nat

The Laverne is basically the vegan magazine tote. It’s deep enough for papers and notebooks, has a padded laptop pocket, and is sturdy enough to survive less-than-gentle handling. In terms of looks, the stiff body gives it a polished feel, the logo is small and inoffensive, and the color is the same beautiful dark merlot in person.

The Laverne has been a great companion the last couple of weeks. It’s substantial enough to have some structure even when empty, the color is beautiful for fall, and it’s a perfect mix to have a deep internal pocket that can fit a laptop and a small, unobtrusive side pocket for easy access to a cell phone or subway pass.

I prefer vertical work bags since most of my commute is spent crammed alongside other people using public transportation, and this bag has the added functional benefit of being made from a material that can remain stiff and compact and won’t wither in inclement weather. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Mitsuko LG, Chili Brown

caption The Mitsuko LG bag shown in the color Chili Brown. Available in four fall colors. source Matt & Nat

This weekender is the vegan version of the leather one I’ve always wanted. It’s well-structured enough that I no longer feel the need to spend $400 on a leather alternative, which is really saying something considering that this duffel has been on my wishlist for years.

I love that the Mitsuko has a cavernous interior (which will hold at least two full days and nights worth of clothing), and that it comes with a shoulder strap I can pop on when I need and off when I want. The one gripe I have is with the zipper, which isn’t as smooth as I’d like it to be, but overall I’m really impressed with this one by Matt & Nat. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor