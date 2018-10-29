Matt Drudge slams Fox News for insensitive coverage of terror attacks in rare rebuke

Conservative media titan Matt Drudge delivered a rare rebuke of Fox News when he slammed the network’s segment on the political ramifications of recent terror attacks on Monday morning.

Conservative media titan Matt Drudge delivered a rare rebuke of Fox News when he slammed the network’s segment on the political ramifications of recent terror attacks on Monday morning.

Drudge accused several Fox hosts of making light of the nation’s woes just days after several high-profile Democrats and CNN were targeted with mail bombs and 11 Jewish congregants were massacred at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“A segment on Fox News this morning where hosts laughed and joked their way through a discussion on political impact of terror was bizarre. Not even 48 hours since blood flowed at synagogue?” Drudge wrote. “Check your soul in the makeup chair!”

Drudge, who runs the news aggregator The Drudge Report, also tweeted screenshots of four Fox hosts laughing while the chyron below them read, “Questions on how mail-bomb scare, synagogue attack could impact midterm voters eight days from now.”

The segment began with comments by Republican strategist Josh Holmes, who after asking Americans to recognize that “we’re all on the same team” was interrupted by host Harris Faulkner, who jokingly asked, “When are you running?”

Holmes and the four others sitting on the semicircular couch broke into laughter, and the rest of the segment remained light-hearted.

Fox called the criticism unfair but said the chyron did not reflect the substance of the conversation.

“Kennedy made an unrelated quip at the end of the segment which was focused on unity – there was absolutely no joking or laughing about the events of this weekend and a screen grab of her smiling is hardly indicative of the entire segment,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The lower third should not have been up for the duration of this segment as it was not fully reflective of what the panelists were discussing.”

