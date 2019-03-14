Matt LeBlanc revealed that David Schwimmer wasn’t very enthused about working with the monkey on ‘Friends’

- source
- NBC
- Matt LeBlanc recently opened up about working with a real monkey on “Friends” during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
- The actor, who played Joey Tribbiani, revealed that he “got along great with the monkey.”
- His co-star David Schwimmer, however, wasn’t as enthused.
- “I like animals. The monkey was really cool. Schwimmer, not so much,” LeBlanc told Kimmel. “He’s the one that had to work with it the most, so he was like, ‘Again? With the monkey?'”
- Schwimmer’s character, Ross Geller, adopts Marcel the monkey on the 10th episode of the first season, “The One With the Monkey.”
- LeBlanc also told Kimmel a story about the time Marcel – who was actually played by a girl monkey named Katie – ran away from the set and disappeared in the ceiling.
- Watch the full interview clip below.