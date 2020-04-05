Matt LeBlanc said he once saw his own house on the TV while paparazzi were circling the ‘Friends’ stars’ homes in helicopters, and all he could think of was that he needed a new roof

caption Matt LeBlanc experienced some weird invasions of privacy back in the day. source The Kelly Clarkson Show / YouTube

Matt LeBlanc spoke to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show about “Friends” hysteria.

He said once he was watching TV and saw his own house was being filmed, as were the homes of all his “Friends” co-stars.

He joked that his main thought at the time was that he needed a new roof.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Friends” star Matt LeBlanc appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for a pre-recorded episode that aired on April 4.

Clarkson asked LeBlanc whether he could leave his house during the peak of “Friends” hysteria, to which he answered there were some “weird” times back then.

“I remember one time, it was during the week during the afternoon, I had been flipping channels and watching the news and for some reason, they had a split-screen on the TV, with six quadrants, and each was a live shot of each one of our houses, like a helicopter shot, [saying] ‘The cast of Friends houses,'” he said. “And I was like ‘OK, what’s going on here?'”

He said there was no news story, just paparazzi circling their homes. But it wasn’t so much the invasion of privacy that bugged him. Rather, he didn’t like what he saw when viewing his house from a new angle.

“I remember looking closely at my house and thinking, ‘F—, I need a new roof,” he joked.

Watch the full segment below.

Read more:

Everything we know about the upcoming ‘Friends’ reunion special

Courteney Cox said she’s binge-watching ‘Friends’ while self-isolating, but doesn’t remember any of it

Courteney Cox said the entire cast of ‘Friends’ has only hung out together twice in the 16 years since the show ended

We had interior designers critique 10 famous apartments from shows like ‘Friends’ and ‘Gossip Girl’

Courteney Cox posted a TikTok dance challenge because she’s bored of quarantining, and Matthew Perry is baffled