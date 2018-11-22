The wife of a man imprisoned in the UAE at a 5-minute hearing says he wasn’t even allowed to look at her as he was sentenced to life

The wife of a British academic who has been sentenced to life in prison in the United Arab Emirates said he was not even allowed to look at her in court.

The wife of a British man imprisoned in the UAE on spying charges said he wasn’t even allowed to look at her during the five-minute hearing where he was sentenced to life.

“I asked him to look at me if he was feeling too nervous and he tried to do so on a couple of occasions but he was asked to face the judge,” Daniela Tejada, wife of academic Matthew Hedges, told the BBC’s “Today” programme.

Tejada also said that she was not able to talk to him after he was sentenced on charges of spying for the British government on Wednesday in a five-minute hearing in which he had no lawyer present.

“We were separated by about 10-20 meters and as soon as the sentence was given we were both made to leave the room immediately.”

Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student in Middle Eastern Studies at Durham University, has been in detention since he was arrested at Dubai Airport in May. He was not allowed any legal representation until his third court hearing, UK newspaper the Guardian reported.

Tejada said that Hedges had to ask to hear the verdict again to “double check if he had heard right.”

The UAE’s attorney general, Hamad al-Shamsi, said that Hedges would have the right to appeal the verdict before the federal supreme court, though Tejada told the “Today” programme that she has only been able to speak to his court-appointed lawyer once about this possibility.

She said that she does not yet have confirmation of where he is now being held. She said: “I imagine he is just as distraught as I am.”

The UK government has condemned the sentence and said could have serious diplomatic consequences for the relationship between the two allies.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, pictured in November, said there will be 'serious diplomatic consequences' for the UAE.

UK foreign minister Jeremy Hunt tweeted on Wednesday that the UK government had “seen no evidence to back up charges against” Hedges. He said that his office would do “ALL we can to get him home.”

“UAE claim to be friend & ally of the UK so there will be serious diplomatic consequences. Unacceptable,” he wrote.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that she was “deeply disappointed and concerned” about the case and said that she will raise it with authorities in the UAE.

But Tejada said that the government “should have taken a firmer stance from the beginning” and that the foreign office had been dismissive of her repeated requests for help in a bid to preserve their relationship with an ally.

“They were stepping on eggshells instead of taking a firm stance.”

The UAE said that Hedges pleaded guilty to the charges when he was being cross-examined, the Guardian reported.

But Tejada says that any admissions her husband may have made after months of detainment and solitary confinement should not be considered valid.

“He was put through so much strain for six months that absolutely nothing that he said – or didn’t – can be used against him,” Tejada said.

“The core issue is that he was being detained and being held … for something that he did not do.”