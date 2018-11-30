Matthew McConaughey admitted he’s never played a part that was ‘as good as I’d hoped it would be’

caption Matthew McConaughey attends the 2018 Samsung Charity Gala at The Manhattan Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey says he has never done a film that’s “lived up to what I imagined it could be.”

This is despite being an Oscar-winning actor who has undergone what fans call the “McConaissance.”

The actor originally made his mark in teen comedies and rom-coms before proving his acting chops.

Still, he’s not satisfied.

Matthew McConaughey has come a long way.

Put on the map with teen comedy “Dazed and Confused” in 1993, he went on to play love interest roles in rom-coms like “The Wedding Planner” and “How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days” before truly proving his acting chops with the likes of “Dallas Buyers Club,” where he plays a man living with AIDS.

His rise to acclaim has even been dubbed the “McConaissance,” a term which he says he “doesn’t mind.”

However, McConaughey, now 49, has admitted he still isn’t happy.

In a revealing interview with The Guardian, the actor admitted he’s “never done [a film] that’s lived up to what I imagined it could be.”

“I’ve have never been in a film or given a performance that was as good as I’d hoped it would be,” he said. “I’ve come close. I’ve seen some that are close.”

He added that he’s “been a part of a bunch of films that I highly respect and really have a love for and think are great.”

“I’ve done performances that I’m very happy with and I’m like, ‘Good job, McConaughey!'” – which makes sense, since he took home a “Best Actor” Oscar and a Golden Globe for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club.”

However, he added: “But nothing that I’ve ever thought…” then trailed off, finishing: “And I don’t think I’ll do one that does.”

He went on to say that the movie he’s worked on that was “closest to the script” was actually crime drama “Mud.”

“There was like one scene different and the dialogue is almost exactly what Jeff Nichols wrote,” he told The Guardian.

Of his time in rom-coms, he said: “The things that were really interesting me, I wasn’t getting offered.”

He went on: “In life in general – but also specifically in our business – there’s an initiation process and people don’t just let you in. I didn’t have many people let me in on some things and years later I’m going: ‘Come on, man, you could have just told me that; it took me seven years to figure it out!'”

Despite struggling to be cast in the right films, he claims he “didn’t go seeking” for more mature roles.

“This is just the next chapter. I didn’t go seeking. I didn’t go: ‘I want roles where I can really transform, I want roles where I can get skinny or fat.’ You look at the character and I go: ‘Well, who is that?'”

His upcoming projects include “White Boy Rick,” a biographical crime drama based on Richard Wershe Jr., as well as thriller “Serenity” with Anne Hathaway, comedy “The Beach Bum,” and Guy Ritchie gangster film “Toff Guys.”

“I’m still getting off on acting,” he said. “I’m not bored at all. Acting is like a working vacation for me. I can’t wait to go to work. I’m scared about it, I love it. I love the adrenaline of it. I’m confident with it. I’m surprised with it. It spooks me in a good way.

“I really like the adventure and experience of diving into it. It’s an excavation. It’s a construction. It’s architecture, building something. I’m happy. I look forward to it.”

Still, he added: “I don’t make many films my kids can see yet but I look forward to them one day looking at my stuff and going: ‘Oh, I see what Dad was doing!'”