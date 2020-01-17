Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant said that they set their parents up on a ‘red hot’ date

caption Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant gave an update on their matchmaking attempts. source Mashable

In an interview posted by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant said that their parents were going on a date soon.

“Next week, they’re supposed to meet, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night,” said McConaughey. Grant added that the pair’s evening together would be “red hot.”

When asked about his future in matchmaking, McConaughey joked that his clients would “have to be over 85.”

McConaughey’s mother, Kay, is 88. Grant’s father, James, is 91.

Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey might be scheming to become stepbrothers.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” on Thursday, the actors said that McConaughey’s mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe, was set to go on a date with Grant’s father, James Grant.

“His father’s 91, my mother’s 88,” McConaughey said. “Yeah, why not? Next week, they’re supposed to meet, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night.”

Grant added that the pair’s evening together would be “red hot.”

This isn’t the first time that McConaughey and Grant have joked about setting their parents up together. The subject came up in an interview with Mashable last December, after they were asked about their holiday plans.

When McConaughey mentioned visiting his mother, Grant asked, “Would your 87-year-old mother like a 91-year-old Englishman?”

“She’s single and vital,” McConaughey said, which made the two realize that there could be a romantic connection between their parents.

“We should take this up!” Grant said, to which McConaughey responded, “Another way of working together, Hugh.”

The actors currently costar in the new crime comedy “The Gentlemen,” in which Grant plays a private investigator trailing McConaughey’s character as he builds a marijuana empire in London. Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery, and Henry Golding also appear in the film.

In the meantime, the two might just have a career in matchmaking. When “ET” asked McConaughey about a future in setting people up romantically, he joked that his clients would “have to be over 85.”

“The Gentlemen” is in theaters on January 24.