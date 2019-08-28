Matthew McConaughey is now a full-time film professor at the University of Texas

caption That’s Professor Matthew McConaughey to you. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will start teaching as a full-time film professor at the University of Texas at Austin this fall.

McConaughey began working at the university as a visiting instructor in 2015.

Since then, the movie star has become a cult hero on campus and even helped drive students home from a football game in a golf cart in 2016.

Starting this fall, film students at the University of Texas at Austin will start seeing a lot more of Matthew McConaughey.

The Academy Award winner and university alumnus was officially added to the list of faculty as a “professor of practice.”

The Moody College of Communication announced its new professor in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

In recognition of his professional pedigree and personal investment in student success, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a #TEXASMoody professor of practice. @McConaughey will continue to teach the #UTScriptoScreen class in @UTRTF. pic.twitter.com/9goKkc6U0A — TEXAS Moody (@UTexasMoody) August 28, 2019

McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the university in 1993.

McConaughey has roamed the university’s campus as a visiting instructor for the past four years and become somewhat of a cult hero. The actor won over the hearts of students when he stuck around after a football game against Texas Christian University in 2016 to drive students home in a golf cart as part of the university’s safe-ride program.

McConaughey was first brought on to teach the “Script to Screen” film-production class with another professor, Scott Rice. McConaughey helped design the curriculum for the class, which he will continue to teach as a full-time professor.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey told UT News. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”