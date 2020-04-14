Watch Matthew McConaughey teach Stephen Colbert how to make a face mask using a bandana, a coffee filter, and hair ties

- source
- Matthew McConaughey participated in a virtual interview for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and taught host Stephen Colbert how to create a homemade face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic and shortage of the product.
- The Oscar-winning actor walked Colbert through the steps to make the mask, beginning by folding a “badass” bandana and tucking in a coffee filter to keep germs out.
- The final step is to add two hair ties or rubber bands to secure the mask around the ears.
- McConaughey’s tutorial was inspired by a guide released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which outlined how to craft masks using household items.
