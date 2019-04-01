Matthew McConaughey’s ‘The Beach Bum’ is the biggest box-office flop of his career and the worst of 2019 so far

caption “The Beach Bum.” source Neon

Matthew McConaughey’s new movie, “The Beach Bum,” had the worst wide-release opening weekend of his career, taking in $1.8 million.

“The Beach Bum” was also the worst wide-release opening of the year so far.

Matthew McConaughey’s 2019 is not off to a great start at the box office.

The actor’s new movie, “The Beach Bum,” from the noted indie filmmaker Harmony Korine, opened over the weekend and took in only $1.8 million, the worst wide-release debut of McConaughey’s career.

McConaughey’s previous movie, “Serenity,” opened with $4.4 million in January, which was also among the worst openings of his career.

Read more: ‘The Beach Bum’ director says a song choice by Matthew McConaughey became the heart of the movie

“The Beach Bum,” which opened in 1,100 theaters, also had the worst wide-release opening weekend of 2019 so far for a movie opening in more than 1,000 theaters. For comparison, the anti-abortion movie “Unplanned” opened over the weekend in fifth place, with $6 million from 1,059 theaters.

“The Beach Bum,” starring McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Martin Lawrence, and Zac Efron, follows McConaughey’s poet stoner character, Moondog, described as “a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules.”

It was Korine’s first wide release, and he spoke with Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio in an interview before the movie opened about what that was like.

“It’s exciting because I always wanted the movies to always be seen by as many people as they could,” Korine said. “I never purposely wanted to limit them.”