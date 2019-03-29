Matthew McConaughey tricked people on Hollywood Boulevard into believing that they were eating cannabis-infused food, and they fell for it

- source
- Matthew McConaughey went undercover and dressed as his “Beach Bum” character, Moondog, to prank people on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.
- It was for a segment that aired on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday called “Highwitness News: Moondog Edition.”
- The actor set up a table and offered products that he claimed were marijuana-infused, like a pot dog (a hot dog with ketchup and mustard that he said contained THC), eye drops, and body sprays.
- One woman said that she felt “tingly” in her hands and toes, while another said that her legs “felt like gummy bears.” Another man said he felt “relaxed.”
- At the end of the video, McConaughey’s “Beach Bum” co-star, Snoop Dogg, popped out of a van to surprise the customers.
