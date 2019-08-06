Matthew Perry just listed his Los Angeles penthouse for $35 million, and it’s the most expensive condo in the city — here’s a look inside.

Actor Matthew Perry has listed his LA penthouse for $35 million.

Actor Matthew Perry has listed his LA penthouse for $35 million.
Actor Matthew Perry, a co-star of the sitcom Friends, has listed his Los Angeles penthouse for $35 million.

Penthouse 40, also known as the “Mansion in the Sky,” sits on the 40th floor of The Century – a 42-story, luxury condominium in downtown Los Angeles. It’s currently the most expensive condo for sale in the city, according to Forbes.

According to Money, Perry bought the penthouse in 2017 for $20 million and, with the help of architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano, transformed the home’s interior over the past two years.

The 9,290-square-foot penthouse has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four terraces, a screening room, and a master suite with a lounge area and fireplace, according to the listing.

The tower boasts amenities including a pool, a spa, a gym, a full-service restaurant, a screening room, and four acres of gardens.

Keep reading for a look inside.

Matthew Perry, co-star of the beloved American sitcom “Friends,” bought Penthouse 40 in 2017 for $20 million.

Perry listed the home for $35 million. The penthouse is located in downtown Los Angeles and is about 20 minutes from Santa Monica by car.

It spans 9,290 square feet …

… and sits on the 40th floor of The Century — a 42-story condominium.

The master bedroom, along with its panoramic views of the city, features a lounge area with a fireplace.

Perry, with the help of architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano, transformed the home’s interior over the past two years.

A pool table sits adjacent to the living area.
Amenities include a spacious screening room …

… and four outdoor terraces that boast views of the city’s skyline.

