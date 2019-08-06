Matthew Perry just listed his Los Angeles penthouse for $35 million, and it’s the most expensive condo in the city — here’s a look inside.

- source
- Michael MacNamara; Jason Speth; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
- Actor Matthew Perry has listed his Los Angeles penthouse for $35 million.
- Perry bought the home back in 2017 for $20 million, according to Money.
- He spent the past two years renovating it with the help of architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano, according to the listing.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Actor Matthew Perry, a co-star of the sitcom Friends, has listed his Los Angeles penthouse for $35 million.
Penthouse 40, also known as the “Mansion in the Sky,” sits on the 40th floor of The Century – a 42-story, luxury condominium in downtown Los Angeles. It’s currently the most expensive condo for sale in the city, according to Forbes.
Read more: Former NFL quarterback Joe Montana’s California estate is on the market at a 41% price cut – and it comes with an equestrian facility and a shooting range. Here’s a look inside.
According to Money, Perry bought the penthouse in 2017 for $20 million and, with the help of architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano, transformed the home’s interior over the past two years.
The 9,290-square-foot penthouse has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four terraces, a screening room, and a master suite with a lounge area and fireplace, according to the listing.
The tower boasts amenities including a pool, a spa, a gym, a full-service restaurant, a screening room, and four acres of gardens.
Keep reading for a look inside.
Matthew Perry, co-star of the beloved American sitcom “Friends,” bought Penthouse 40 in 2017 for $20 million.
- source
- Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Source: Money
Perry listed the home for $35 million. The penthouse is located in downtown Los Angeles and is about 20 minutes from Santa Monica by car.
- source
- Google Maps
Source: Google Maps
It spans 9,290 square feet …
- source
- Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth
Source: Holcomb Petersen
… and sits on the 40th floor of The Century — a 42-story condominium.
- source
- Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth
Source: Holcomb Petersen
The master bedroom, along with its panoramic views of the city, features a lounge area with a fireplace.
- source
- Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth
Source: Holcomb Petersen
Perry, with the help of architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano, transformed the home’s interior over the past two years.
- source
- Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth
Source: Holcomb Petersen
Amenities include a spacious screening room …
- source
- Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth
Source: Holcomb Petersen
… and four outdoor terraces that boast views of the city’s skyline.
- source
- Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth
Source: Holcomb Petersen