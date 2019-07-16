The best mattress deals you can get on Prime Day 2019 — including a Casper mattress for up to $300 off

source Casper Facebook

If you’ve been on the fence about trying out a bed-in-a-box, Prime Day 2019 is the perfect time to take the plunge. Industry leaders Casper, Leesa, and Tuft & Needle are all offering deep discounts on their mattresses.

The bed-in-a-box concept has exploded in popularity in recent years. Shoppers are tired of showrooms where they only get to try mattresses for a few minutes in front of a pushy salesperson and then have to deal with a frustrating delivery process. Online retailers can deliver mattresses right to your door and offer lengthy risk-free trial periods so you can give your bed a realistic shake before committing. Though styles are mainly made of memory foam, there are now several manufacturers offering innerspring and foam-and-spring hybrid mattresses as well.

If you regularly wake up with your body in pain, or your current mattress has just lost its original luster, you should strongly consider buying a new mattress – especially when prices are so low right now. You deserve to sleep comfortably and wake up refreshed. And since most bed-in-a-box mattresses are designed to last for at least a decade – and have the warranty to back it up – the long-term cost is only a few cents per day.

Note: To keep you from falling asleep, we’ve only listed the prices for queen-sized mattresses, but all mattress sizes are currently on sale. If you want to find the discounted prices for other sizes, just click through to the Amazon product page.

Here are the best mattress deals on Prime Day 2019:

Leesa 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress

caption Leesa 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $709 (originally $940) [You save $231] source Amazon

When I’m not testing other mattresses, I sleep on a Leesa because it has a universal adaptive feel, which means it adapts to my body type and sleeping style.

The mattress has three layers of CertiPUR-US certified foam – 2 inches of premium cool-sleeping foam, 2 inches of pressure-relieving memory foam, and 6 inches of dense core foam.

Leesa also offers a 100-night hassle-free in-home trial and a 10-year full-replacement warranty.

Casper 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress

caption Casper 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $695 (originally $995) [You save $300] source Casper Facebook

Casper is another brand that I’ve slept on and reviewed.

I’ve tested its updated flagship mattress and the new foam and spring hybrid, and both provide cool and comfortable nights of sleep.

The Casper memory foam mattress has 10 inches of CertiPUR-US-certified foam that’s split into four layers that are breathable, relieve pressure, responsive, and adaptive to address your body type and sleeping position.

Casper also offers a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Casper 8.5-Inch Essential Mattress

caption Casper 8.5-Inch Essential Mattress (Queen), $490.04 (originally $600) [You save $109.96] source Amazon

The Essential Mattress is Casper’s most basic bed, but it doesn’t skimp on quality.

The 8.5-inch-thick mattress has three layers of foam – a soft and breathable comfort layer, pressure relief memory foam layer, and base foam layer. The foam is contained within an upholstery-grade cover that’s designed for years of durability.

And, it comes with the same trial and warranty periods as the 10-inch foam mattress.

Classic Brands Mattresses

caption Classic Brands 14-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress with 2 Pillows (Queen), $299 (originally $501.80) [You save $202.80] source Amazon

Classic Brands 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $235.25 (originally $335.77) [You save $110.90]

Classic Brands Mercer 12-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress (Queen), $248.49 (originally $452.57) [You save $204.08]

Classic Brands 4.5-Inch Memory Foam Sofa Bed Mattress (Queen), $98.48 (originally $148) [You save $49.52]

If you don’t mind foregoing the risk-free trial and going with a lesser-known brand, you might want to consider the bargain-basement deals available from Classic Brands. It’s discounting four well-reviewed mattresses by up to 45% during Prime Day 2019.

They range from a 4.5-inch-thick memory foam mattress meant for a sleeper sofa bed to a 14-inch-thick cooling gel and memory foam mattress that comes with two pillows. Classic Brands also offers a 10-year warranty on all of the mattresses – except the 4.5-inch, which comes with a 3-year warranty.