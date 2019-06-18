8 women have spoken out to accuse filmmaker Max Landis of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse

caption Max Landis is pictured attending Comic Con in 2017. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the The Daily Beast published a report citing eight women who said they were emotionally, physically and sexually abused by the filmmaker Max Landis.

Landis has written such films as “Bright,” “American Ultra” and “Chronicle.” His father is John Landis, the director of “The Blues Brothers” and “National Lampoon’s Animal House.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Hollywood filmmaker Max Landis has been hit with a new round of sexual misconduct allegations.

caption Max Landis is the son of Hollywood director John Landis, who made “The Blues Brothers” and “National Lampoon’s Animal House.” The father and son are seen here in 2011. source Jerod Harris/Getty

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast published a report including the accounts of eight women who said they were emotionally, physically, and sexually abused by the screenwriter of “Bright” and “American Ultra.”

INSIDER left a message with Landis’ attorney for comment on Tuesday, but did not immediately receive a response. He did not respond to the Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

It’s not the first time that Landis, son of legendary director John Landis (“The Blues Brothers,” “National Lampoon’s Animal House”) has been accused of inappropriate behavior.

In 2017, multiple women told similar stories on social media, which the Daily Beast reported on at the time. The Hollywood Reporter interviewed at least one accuser, according to a Medium post that anonymous woman published in February, but the magazine has yet to publish a story on the filmmaker.

Many of the sources told the Daily Beast they were lured into a friendship with Landis, who is at the center of a “cult”-like friend group he reportedly calls “The Colour Society.”

One former girlfriend told the Daily Beast Landis had raped her.

“He choked me until I passed out and did humiliating, degrading things to me that I still can’t manage out on paper,” she told the outlet.

She added: “If any of this still feels like a blurred lines scenario let me assure you that he did hold me down and rape me while I said ‘no’ over and over.”

Two more women told of feeling forced to carry out sex acts with Landis, while another said he tried to get her to perform oral sex on him after she explicitly ended their sexual relationship, according to the Daily Beast.

Read more: The founder of #MeToo explains why her movement isn’t about ‘naming and shaming,’ and how she’s fighting to resaid its narrative

“There was no option of not having sex if Max wanted to and you did not,” ex-girlfriend Dani Manning told the outlet.

Some women said they met Landis on film sets

Two of the women who spoke to the Daily Beast met Landis on film sets, and said he acted inappropriately towards them, forcing one actress to go topless in a scene where it hadn’t been planned and pushing another set worker onto a bed and getting on top of her.

caption Joel Edgerton and Will Smith in “Bright,” which Landis wrote. source Scott Garfield/Netflix

Multiple women said Landis choked them, pushed them, and even threatened to kill them.

Former girlfriend Ani Baker said Landis “snapped” when she slapped his butt one night playfully.

“He got very close to my face and he said, ‘I will fucking kill you,'” she told the Daily Beast.

Almost all recalled being bullied by Landis for their weight and and their looks. One of the women said Landis went so far as to swat food out of her hands.

Another ex-girlfriend told the Daily Beast Landis complimented her when she didn’t eat and bought her workout classes to get her looking the way he wanted. This caused her to lose 15 pounds while they were together, she said.