I have 15 credit cards, and I combine sign-up bonuses with everyday spending to get the most travel rewards from each one

The top rewards cards offer tens of thousands of travel miles or points for new cardholders after meeting minimum purchase requirements.

But once you have the card, you’ll want to be smart about maximizing your rewards on spending.

Picking the right card can mean the difference between 1 point or 5 points per dollar on common purchases.

I use the American Express® Gold Card to maximize my purchases at US supermarkets, and I use the Chase Sapphire Reserve to earn 3x points on travel and dining.

I’m someone who usually focuses on the long term when it comes to my money. I always knew to turn down a credit card for a free pizza, t-shirt, or frisbee in college. Once I graduated and began to establish positive credit, I started to see bigger and more tempting offers for tens of thousands of free miles or points for getting a new card.

It didn’t take long for me to learn that building balances for free flights and hotel nights is a lot easier if you leverage both the bonus and the miles and points earned from daily spending. Here’s a look into how I balance signing up for new cards and using the best card for my daily spending needs to get maximum travel at the lowest possible cost.

Keep in mind that we’re focusing on the rewards and perks that make these credit cards great options, not things like interest rates and late fees, which will far outweigh the value of any points or miles. It’s important to practice financial discipline when using credit cards by paying your balances in full each month, making payments on time, and only spending what you can afford to pay back.

Getting new cards is okay – just not too many at once

When I tell people about how I earn miles and points with credit cards and that I have 15 open right now, they often balk and ask what that does to my credit score. I’m very in tune with my credit, and after opening dozens of cards over the last decade, my credit score has only gone up.

Your credit score and report are complex measures of your borrowing history. While it is true that opening and closing new accounts can harm your credit, a higher number of accounts with a perfect payment history helps your credit. Over the long term, it’s best to keep accounts open as long as possible. However, you shouldn’t be too scared about opening up a new one from time to time.

One metric to help you stay within reason is the 5/24 rule from Chase. This rule says Chase won’t give you a new credit card (from a list of participating cards) if you have opened five or more accounts in the last 24 months at any issuer. Stay below 5/24, and you should be in good shape.

The only time to really avoid opening new cards is if you plan to apply for a new mortgage loan or auto loan in the next six to 12 months. If you don’t have any short-term need to get approved for a loan at the best interest rate possible, you are usually safe opening a new credit card.

Make sure you get the best rewards for each purchase

From the grocery store to the gas station and everywhere in between, most of us have to spend money at least once in a while. When you buy something, the best way to do so for most people is with a credit card.

Credit cards offer excellent protections compared to cash and usually include a $0 fraud liability. As long as you can pay them off in full each month by the due date, you’ll come out ahead after factoring in the miles and points you earn if you pick the right card.

I carry five cards in my wallet daily to get the best possible bonus on every dollar I spend. These include:

American Express Gold Card for 4x points at US supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year, then 1x)

Chase Sapphire Reserve for 3x points on travel (excluding a $300 travel credit)

Ink Business Cash Credit Card for 5% cash back (5x points) on my internet bill (up to the first $25,000 spent each account anniversary year, then 1%/1x)

Chase Freedom Unlimited for 1.5% cash back (1.5x points) on my “everywhere else” purchases

Funnel miles and points into your favorite programs

For me, the most valuable reward is free and discounted flights. Aside from one time when I treated myself and my dad to a business-class trip to Israel, I want to squeeze as many flights as I can out of my miles and points. My youngest is not far off from losing lap child status, meaning I’ll be buying flights for four when traveling with my family.

To get the best combination of value and flexibility from those miles and points, I generally work to earn in the Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership rewards programs. A combination of 1:1 transfer partners and great earning rates mean that’s where I want to earn most.

I also have cards for some programs I use regularly. That includes the United Explorer Card that gives me free checked bags, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card that gives me a free night each year (valued at up to 35,000 points), and others.

Stop paying full price for travel

Travel can be expensive, but you can save a bundle with free flights, hotels, and other travel thanks to credit card rewards. If you pay off your cards every month and don’t pay interest, you’ll come out much further ahead than if you used cash or debit.

Don’t settle for a card that doesn’t reward you. Whether you want cash back or travel rewards, there’s probably a credit card out there to meet your needs. All that’s left to do is apply, earn bonuses, and pick the best card for every purchase. If you do, free travel may be just around the corner.