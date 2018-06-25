Donald Trump can’t destroy the fabric of our nation alone. Democrat Maxine Waters just signed up to help him.

caption Congresswoman Maxine Waters source Thomson Reuters

President Donald Trump may be damaging our republic, but his critics have hardly been any better.

If you have a problem with a policy or a politician, vote. Lobby. Fundraise. Protest. Don’t harass public servants.

Since the 2016 election, liberals (and some wise conservatives, too) have been making the case that President Donald Trump has already, and will continue to, profoundly change our republic. Between his persona and his politics, the (legitimate) worry is that Trump would leave the United States a worse place than he had found it.

But recent events have made clear that as much as Trump poses a threat to the integrity and moral stature of the republic, so do his detractors, so do his critics, and so do those who claim to oppose his policies and his way of acting. They, in reality, echo those very principles in their own actions.

Take, for example, the advice of a sitting politician to harass members of the Trump administration. On Saturday, Rep. Maxine Waters instructed citizens on how to convey their disappointment with Trump’s actions at the border.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she said.

Later the same day Waters reiterated her position – and strengthened it.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you,'” she said.

Like Trump or hate Trump, like his policies at the border or hate them – and reasonable, moral Americans should despise them – we have laws and legitimate mechanisms through which to voice our opposition and our concern.

Americans voted Trump into office, and they can vote him out of office. Descending into chaos is not the way forward.