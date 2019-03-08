Theresa May says Brexit ‘may never happen at all’ if MPs reject her deal again

caption UK Prime Minister Theresa May source Getty

LONDON – Theresa May has warned that Brexit “may never happen at all” if Members of Parliament vote to reject her deal for a second time next week.

The UK prime minister said that parliament could vote for a Brexit delay if her deal with the European Union was rejected on Tuesday, an outcome which could ultimately lead to the UK remaining in the EU.

Speaking in Brexit-voting Grimsby, east England on Friday afternoon, the prime minister said: “Next week MPs in Westminster face a crucial choice: whether to back the Brexit deal or to reject it.

“Back it and the UK will leave the European Union. Reject it and no one knows what will happen.”

She added: “We may not leave the EU for many months, we may leave without the protections that the deal provides. We may never leave at all.”

The prme minister repeated warning that delaying Brexit would not remove the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, which would result in disruption for British people and businesses.

“Because if MPs reject the deal, nothing is certain. It would be at a moment of crisis,” she said.

“MPs would immediately be faced with another choice. Either we leave the EU with no deal on 29 March. I do not believe that would be the best outcome for the UK or the EU.

“Or we delay Brexit and carry on arguing about it, both amongst ourselves and with the EU. That’s not in our interests either.

“More talking will not change the questions that need to be settled.”

The prime minister’s speech came after Geoffrey Cox, the UK attorney-general, cancelled a planned trip to Brussels in a sign that his attempt to persuade the EU to allow changes to the contentious Irish backstop had failed.

Multiple reports indicated that there was a sizable gulf between the demands of EU and UK officials.

The UK has demanding legally-binding changes to the backstop, an insurance mechanism designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, which is widely opposed by Conservative MPs who say it could keep the UK indefinitely trapped within the EU customs union.

The Democratic Unionist Party which props up May’s government also opposes the current backstop proposal, as if implemented it would create new border checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

However, the EU has repeatedly indicated that it will not make significant concessions to the backstop, leading to gridlocked talks this week and the likely outcome of May’s deal suffering another heavy defeat.

The prime minister will put the Withdrawal Agreement to another House of Commons vote on Tuesday after it was defeated by a crushing 230-vote margin in January.