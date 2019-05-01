12 things you should buy this May to get the biggest savings

Every season, retailers put certain items on sale.

May is a good time to buy spring clothes, as retailers will be trying to get rid of them to find space for summer apparel.

Memorial Day is May 27 and a big shopping day in the US. Items like furniture and household appliances will see cut prices in stores nationwide.

Year-round, retailers put seasonal items they want to get rid of on sale. While some item sales, like those for seasonal clothing at clothing stores, are easier to predict, others can be a bit more tricky.

May will see all kinds of discounts and freebies. According to Consumer Reports (which tracks prices year-round), major shopping day Memorial Day (this year on May 27) regularly sees discounts of 50% or more on items like furniture and household appliances.

Here’s a list of 12 items that will likely see curbed prices this May.

May the fourth be with you: May 4 will see discounted “Star Wars” merchandise

Every year, “Star Wars” fans rejoice on their official holiday: May 4 (as in, “may the fourth be with you …”). According to DealNews, 2018 saw discounts of as much as 80% on “Star Wars” items at various retailers, and internet shopping hubs like ThinkGeek are sure to feature some slashed prices of their own.

May may be a good time to buy a bathing suit

DealNews predicts that in preparation for summer, retailers like Victoria’s Secret could cut swimsuit prices in May by as much as 50%.

Spring clothing will be going on sale, too, as retailers try to make room for summer collections

As May is the end of spring, clothing retailers will be looking to get rid of leftover spring apparel and are sure to cut prices, according to NerdWallet. Make sure to check out your favorite clothing stores for their latest spring sales.

Memorial Day is a good time to buy small kitchen appliances

Items like coffee makers and blenders will be going on sale, according to NerdWallet. DealNews reports that in 2018, Home Depot slashed prices as much as 64% on various kitchen appliances, and Best Buy cut prices by as much as 40% on its own appliance collection, too.

Big Box stores like Target and Walmart will be discounting furniture on Memorial Day

Looking for new furniture or home décor? Make sure to pop into your local big-box store on Memorial Day to see what they have to offer, says NerdWallet.

Looking for cheap ways to spruce up your bedroom in particular? Try a bedside lamp, a small rug, or a bolster pillow.

Home improvement materials like decking will be cheaper

For those hoping to spruce up their homes this summer, May is a good month to buy materials like decking, says Consumer Reports.

Gas grills will also be going on sale

One of America’s favorite pastimes is the barbecue, when family and friends can gather outside, grill some meats and vegetables, and enjoy summer togetherness. Look for discounts on grills throughout the month, and make sure your new grill comes with a warranty, recommends Consumer Reports.

Think your existing barbecue can last just one more summer? DealNews recommends waiting just a little bit longer, until Labor day, to buy your grill, when prices could drop to as low as $84 per grill.

Freezers will be going on sale

Freezers will be on deep sales this month, says Consumer Reports, and you’ll have several styles to choose from. Depending on where you want to keep it, consider whether you’ll want an upright freezer or a chest freezer.

Free Comic Book Day is also May 4

The first Saturday of every May is Free Comic Book Day, when, you guessed it, comic book stores nationwide will be offering free titles from your favorite Dark Horse Comics, Marvel Comics, and DC Comics heroes. Find your closest participating shop here.

Meanwhile, it’s probably time to check out what your favorite superheros are doing on the big screen.

Mattresses will see deep discounts in May

May is a great month to buy mattresses, according to Consumer Reports. Make sure to ask for an even lower price (some retailers can cut prices close to a sale), and check the return policy.

Samsung Galaxy S10 phones will see discounts

DealNews reports that since March, Samsung Galaxy S10 phone prices have steadily declined. While the price tag has already dropped to $775 for the phone, it could get even lower in May.

National Hamburger Day is May 28, and retailers countrywide will likely celebrate with deals

Hamburger lovers rejoice, National Hamburger Day is May 28 and retailers countrywide will likely celebrate with deals. Looking for the best burger in America? INSIDER has your definitive ranking.