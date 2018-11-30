Mayer Brown’s annual “In the Know” fund raising event raises US$46,000 for the Asian University for Women – providing three full scholarships

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 30, 2018 – Mayer Brown held its fifth annual “In the Know” cocktail fundraiser on 14 November at The China Club, supporting 2018 beneficiary the Asian University for Women (AUW), which is equipping future leaders for change in corners of the world that need it most.





The event was a record-setting success, raising over US$46,000 that will be dedicated to underwriting scholarships for promising young women to attend the liberal arts university.









“At Mayer Brown, we are committed to making a difference and this year, AUW was the beneficiary of our In The Know annual fundraiser. We are thrilled with the results of this year’s In the Know cocktail party. The generosity shown by our clients, friends and partners toward AUW exceeded all our expectations. We have raised enough money to fund three full scholarships at AUW,” said Gabriela Kennedy, partner at Mayer Brown and co-chair of Mayer Brown’s “In the Know” committee.





Mayer Brown’s networking forum “In the Know” brings together senior executive women from different industries and backgrounds, for a series of thought provoking events throughout the year, culminating in a fundraiser for a chosen charity.





Ms. Kennedy welcomed the guests with colleague Mark Uhrynuk, who serves on the board of the AUW Hong Kong Support Foundation. They introduced two AUW graduates interning in Hong Kong to share their stories, aspirations and gratitude. The evening featured a live and silent auction with luxury goods, travel packages and exclusive Hong Kong experiences on offer, and a local fortuneteller and caricature artist entertained guests.





On behalf of AUW Hong Kong Support Foundation, Chairperson Lynne Anne Davis accepted the generous proceeds from the evening.





The funds raised at this year’s event are especially meaningful, as the scholarships will be expressly dedicated to AUW’s Pathways for Promise program, which provides access to education for talented women from severely marginalized communities, including Rohingya refugees, garment factory workers, and women from high-conflict zones in the Middle East.





Mayer Brown is a proud partner of AUW, and its support of the university ranges from providing pro bono legal counsel to annual sponsorship of the AUW gala benefit. In 2018, Mayer Brown welcomed an AUW student from Bangladesh as an intern in the Hong Kong office. This year, Mayer Brown’s “In the Know” forum named AUW as the sole beneficiary for all fundraising activities in 2018.

About Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. With extensive reach across four continents, we are the only integrated law firm in the world with approximately 200 lawyers in each of the world’s three largest financial centers–New York, London and Hong Kong–the backbone of the global economy. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry. Our diverse teams of lawyers are recognized by our clients as strategic partners with deep commercial instincts and a commitment to creatively anticipating their needs and delivering excellence in everything we do. Our “one-firm” culture–seamless and integrated across all practices and regions–ensures that our clients receive the best of our knowledge and experience.

About “In the Know”

“In the Know” is Mayer Brown’s exclusive forum for professional women, bringing together senior executive women from different industries and backgrounds so that they can share their knowledge, interests and insights in respect of a range of topical matters.

About Asian University for Women

Founded in 2008 and located in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Asian University for Women is the first of its kind: a regional institution dedicated to women’s education and leadership development — international in outlook, but rooted in the contexts and aspirations of the people of Asia. Students from 15 countries attend AUW. This University exists solely to support a rising network of women leaders, entrepreneurs and change makers from across the region. It seeks out women who have significant academic potential and demonstrate courage and a sense of outrage at injustice and are empathic to the woes of other people. A majority of AUW’s students are first in their family to enter university; 98% of AUW’s students are on full or near-full scholarship funded by private donors from around the world. A majority of AUW graduates find employment in the private sector in their home countries while about 25% go on to pursue graduate studies. AUW graduates or former students have been admitted to Stanford, Oxford, Columbia, Brandeis, Surrey and a host of other leading universities in the world.

