People are freaking out over Heinz’s new ‘Mayomust’ and ‘Mayocue’ condiments

Heinz launched Mayomust and Mayocue – two new mayonnaise-based condiments – this week.

The condiments follow in the footsteps of Mayochup, which Heinz debuted in 2018.

Much like Mayochup, Mayomust and Mayocue have sparked debate on social media, with many people taking issue with Mayomust’s unappetizing name.

A Heinz representative told Business Insider that, despite backlash, the “Mayomust” name will not change.

Heinz is trying to revamp condiments to win over customers. But, the name of a mayonnaise-mustard mashup is already sparking confusing and disgust.

Last year, Heinz rolled out the controversial “Mayochup” – a mayonnaise-ketchup combination. While many were skeptical, the company said that innovation was crucial to helping stabilize struggling mayonnaise sales.

Now, Heinz is ready to take things a step further.

This week, Heinz debuted Mayocue and Mayomust sauces. Mayocue is a combination of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, while Mayomust combines mayonnaise and mustard. The condiments are already available online and hitting shelves, with the 16.5-ounce bottles being sold for roughly $3.49.

Last year, Mayochup inspired a viral – and not entirely positive – reaction. Mayocue and Mayomust similarly struck a nerve on social media.

Many people took issue with the name “Mayomust,” which some felt was unappealing for a condiment.

A Heinz representative told Business Insider that, despite the backlash, the “Mayomust” name is set in stone.

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” Nicole Kulwicki, Heinz’s director of marketing said in a statement.

Kulwicki continued: “First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!”