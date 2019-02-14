Mayor Bill de Blasio slams Amazon for scrapping its HQ2 project in New York City

Amazon on Thursday announced it had canceled its planned HQ2 project for New York City.

In a blog post announcing its plans, Amazon called out state and local politicians for their opposition to HQ2.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has been a key supporter of the project, released a statement on Thursday saying that “Amazon threw away” an opportunity.

The Mayor of New York City had a stern message for Amazon on Thursday morning: if you can’t recognize the value of New York City, your competitors will.

“You have to be tough to make it in New York City. We gave Amazon the opportunity to be a good neighbor and do business in the greatest city in the world. Instead of working with the community, Amazon threw away that opportunity,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement released to the press.

His statement came several hours after Amazon announced that it would be pulling its plans to open a new headquarters in New York City.

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” the company wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Read more: AMAZON CANCELS NEW YORK HQ2

Amazon called out state and local politicians for their opposition to HQ2 in the post and hinted that this motivated its decision to pull out of the project.

De Blasio, however, has been a key supporter of HQ2.

Amazon will continue to develop the other half of its HQ2 in Northern Virginia as well as a new office in Nashville.

Here is his full statement: