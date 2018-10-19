Mayweather attacks Canelo Álvarez on Instagram over failed drug tests, and says their fight was the ‘easiest night’ in his whole career

caption Canelo Álvarez and Floyd Mayweather. source Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather has attacked his former opponent Saul “Canelo” Álvarez on social media.

Mayweather referenced Álvarez’s failed drug tests for trace elements of clenbuterol, said their 2013 fight was the “easiest night” of his entire career, and scoffed at the Mexican’s new $365 million DAZN contract.

Mayweather said he could earn $300 million for one fight, on one night, which is almost the same as Canelo would make for 11 fights in five years.

Mayweather has teased a comeback to boxing and recently claimed he is fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov, pending approval from the UFC.

Floyd Mayweather has launched a blistering attack on Saul “Canelo” Álvarez on Instagram.

Álvarez recently signed a monster 11-fight deal with online sports broadcaster DAZN worth $365 million, but the Mexican’s former opponent Mayweather has been left unimpressed by the five-year contract.

In an inflammatory social media post, Mayweather referenced the time Álvarez failed a pair of drug tests for trace elements of clenbuterol, which the 28-year-old blamed on contaminated meat earlier this year, according to The Guardian.

Mayweather then said that Conor McGregor was a more worthy opponent than Álvarez was, and claimed that their 2013 fight – which Mayweather won – was the “easiest night” of his entire 50-fight professional career.

“It didn’t matter if Canelo ate his PED [Performance-Enhancing Drug] steak or not this night, this was by far the easiest fight of my career!” Mayweather captioned the post on Instagram. “Conor McQuitter was a way better fighter than Canelo’s cheating ass and I beat the breaks off him too!”

He added: “It takes me 36 minutes or less to make $300 million plus. It literally takes me one night and one fight to make what you might make in five years and 11 fights. So really, who’s still winning? You do the math!”

See Mayweather’s Instagram post below:

Álvarez’s first fight in his new 11-bout deal is against British super middleweight Rocky Fielding, and will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 15.

Mayweather, meanwhile, has teased a comeback to boxing. Last month, he announced an end-of-year rematch against Manny Pacquiao, but now says he is fighting the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a boxing rules contest at an unspecified date or location.