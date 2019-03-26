Mitch McConnell blocked a resolution to release the full Mueller report, 3 days after saying he wanted ‘openness and transparency’ about it

caption Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the special counsel Robert Mueller. source Alex Wong/Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images/Business Insider

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday blocked a resolution calling for the public release of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

A summary released by Attorney General William Barr says the investigation found no evidence that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia but does not exonerate the president.

Some lawmakers want the report to be made public, saying it could show wrongdoing by Trump, reveal details of Russia’s operation, and aid other investigations related to Trump.

McConnell said before the summary was released that he wanted “as much openness and transparency as possible” about the report.

McConnell cited national security and said more time was needed to review the report. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, said he was “befuddled” by McConnell’s reasoning, as the resolution did not call for the report to be released immediately.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who put forward Monday’s resolution, said it did not call for the report to be released immediately.

“I’m sort of befuddled by the majority leader’s reasoning in this regard because it is not in the words of this resolution,” Schumer said, according to The Hill.

On Friday, Mueller gave Barr his report on his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice. On Sunday, Barr sent Congress a four-page summary of Mueller’s report.

According to Barr’s summary, the report said that the investigation found neither Trump nor his campaign conspired or colluded with Russia but that it did not exonerate him.

McConnell said in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday that he appreciated Barr’s intention to “provide as much information as possible” about the report.

“As I have said previously, I sincerely hope he will do so as soon as he can, and with as much openness and transparency as possible,” he said.

Democrats have accused Barr of bias in reaching his conclusions. John Dean, who was President Richard Nixon’s lawyer during the Watergate scandal, said on Monday that Barr may be hiding something “fairly ugly” from the report.

Trump has described Barr’s summary as vindicating him and is using it to fundraise for his 2020 reelection campaign.

But lawmakers who are calling for the full report to be made public have argued that doing so will provide a full picture of Russia’s interference and any potential wrongdoing by Trump, his associates, or Russian operatives.

Schumer called for bipartisan transparency on the Senate floor on Monday.

“Whether or not you’re a supporter of President Trump … there is no good reason not to make the report public,” he said, adding, “It’s a simple request for transparency – nothing more, nothing less.”

A former senior Justice Department official who previously worked closely with Mueller told Business Insider that while the investigation “may not have found evidence that rose to the level of criminal conduct,” it “doesn’t mean they didn’t find evidence of wrongdoing.”

“If – or when – Congress and the public get that information, it will undoubtedly create another firestorm for the president,” the former official said.

Democrats have also called for the evidence from Mueller’s inquiry to be released for their own investigations – some of the many related to Trump and his administration still underway.

Trump told reporters on Monday that the release of the full report is “up to the attorney general, but it wouldn’t bother me at all.”