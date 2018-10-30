McDonald’s is debuting a new deal that packs in a ton of food — and more than 1,000 calories — for $6. Here’s how the options measure up.

caption McDonald’s $6 Meal Deal packs in a lot of food for $6. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

McDonald’s is debuting the new $6 Classic Meal Deal on Thursday.

For $6, customers can buy one entrée, a small fry, a drink of any size, and an apple pie or seasonal pie.

We put together each variation of the deal to see how much money customers can save, as well as how many calories each option packs in. Half of the options contain at least 1,000 calories.

McDonald’s has a new way to get an enormous amount of food for just $6.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain will debut the $6 Classic Meal Deal for a limited time.

For $6, customers can purchase one entrée, a small fry, a drink or sweet tea of any size, and an apple pie or seasonal pie. Customers can pick from one of four classic entrées: a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a Big Mac, 10-piece McNuggets, or a Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

The $6 Meal Deal “enables us to attract different customer segments, ultimately driving traffic into our restaurants while protecting margin,” Morgan Flatley, the chief marketing officer of McDonald’s US, told Business Insider when we first reported on the deal last week.

Since the deal doesn’t involve any new menu items, Business Insider decided to test out the $6 Meal Deal options before the official launch. Doing so allowed us to take stock of how much money customers will actually save – plus, how many calories will be consumed.

Here’s what you need to know about the deal:

There are four classic entrées that customers can pick from for their meal, each served with a small fry, a soda or sweet tea of any size, and an apple or seasonal pie.

If you’re looking to save, the McNuggets are the best option. In addition to being my personal favorite entrée, you save $4.77 with the new deal.

Pre-deal cost: $10.77

Calories: 910 (assuming a zero-calorie drink)

If you’re simply trying to get the most calories possible for $6, get the Big Mac deal, which comes in at 1,010 calories for the burger, fries, and apple pie.

Pre-deal cost: $10.47

Calories: 1,010

The Quarter Pounder with cheese also reaches the 1,000-calorie mark.

Pre-deal cost: $10.27

Calories: 1,000

Even the Filet-O-Fish option allows customers to save more than $4.

Pre-deal cost: $10.27

Calories: 860

McDonald’s is launching the $6 Meal Deal to compete with bundled deals at rivals like KFC and Wendy’s. With some of customers’ favorite menu items and significant savings, the deal is exactly what many budget shoppers are seeking (even if it may not appeal to more health-conscious diners).