McDonald’s is adding 2 new chicken sandwiches to its breakfast lineup

caption McDonald’s breakfast menu dates all the way back to 1970. source Courtesy of McDonald’s

McDonald’s rolled out its latest breakfast menu options -the Chicken McGriddle and the McChicken Biscuit – on Monday.

Business Insider’s Kate Taylor first reported that McDonald’s was adding chicken to its breakfast menu in October 2019.

These two new chicken offerings will be available at McDonald’s across the United States for a limited time.

McDonald’s national breakfast menu now includes two new chicken options as of Monday.

The fast-food giant will now offer Chicken McGriddle and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches to diners across the United States.

In a statement, McDonald’s described the new McGriddles as “soft, warm griddle cakes with the sweet taste of maple, paired with our fan-favorite crispy McChicken,” while the McChicken Biscuit features “a warm, buttery biscuit paired with crispy McChicken.”

Rumblings about these breakfast additions date back to October 2019, when Business Insider’s Kate Taylor obtained leaked documents describing the chain’s plans to introduce chicken options for breakfast. Before Monday, chicken breakfast items were offered at around half of the McDonald’s locations in the US. Taylor reported in December that the new items would take the form of a McChicken Biscuit and a Chicken McGriddle.

But the McChicken Biscuit and the Chicken McGriddles aren’t here to stay forever. In a statement sent to Business Insider, a McDonald’s spokesperson said the “menu items will be available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s nationwide.”

McDonald’s breakfast menu dates all the way back to 1970, when Pittsburgh franchisee and Big Mac inventor Jim Delligatti began serving doughnuts to the morning crowd. McGriddles date back to 2003, the brainchild of former McDonald’s chef Gerald Tomlinson.

McDonald’s has long been considered a powerhouse when it comes to fast food breakfast. In October 2019, Business Insider surveyed 3,000 consumers to find that 47% of respondents who’d eaten at the Golden Arches recently said that it had the best breakfast in the business. The chain’s latest foray into early morning chicken offerings may mark its attempt to double down on the strength of its breakfast in order to stave off competition in the chicken sandwich wars.