McDonald’s is bringing its iconic Dutch Stroopwafel McFlurry to America — and people are freaking out

caption McDonald’s Stroopwafel McFlurry. source McDonald’s

McDonald’s is adding a Stroopwafel McFlurry to menus across America this summer, according to internal documents shared with Business Insider.

The fast-food giant is debuting a new menu of international hits, including the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich from Canada, and the cheesy bacon fries from Australia to the menu.

Fast-food lovers were immediately intrigued by the Stroopwafel McFlurry, a vanilla-soft-serve-based treat with added caramel waffle cookies – called stroopwafels – and caramel sauce.

An iconic international McDonald’s menu item is coming to the US.

In early June, the fast-food giant is adding four “Worldwide Favorites” to the menu, according to internal documents shared with Business Insider. Among these is the Netherlands’ Stroopwafel McFlurry, a vanilla-soft-serve-based McFlurry with added caramel waffle cookies – called stroopwafels – and caramel sauce.

McDonald’s is also adding the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich from Canada, and the cheesy bacon fries from Australia to the menu.

However, it was the Stroopwafel McFlurry that convinced most people that they might need to visit McDonald’s this summer.

Stroopwafel McFlurry sounds divine.

“Stroopwafel McFlurry could be a game changer,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“It is… I’ve had it,” another Redditor replied.

Stroopwafels are an iconic Dutch dessert, made by sandwiching a caramel syrup filling between two thin layers of waffle.

McDonald’s tested the Stroopwafel McFlurry, as well as the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, at 50 locations in Florida in 2018. The locations also served BBQ McShaker Fries from Malaysia and a McSpicy Chicken sandwich from Hong Kong, which do not seem to have made the cut for a national roll-out.

In an email to Business Insider, a McDonald’s representative said “Geen commentaar,” which translates to “no comment,” when asked about the company’s plans to roll out the new international menu items this summer.