McDonald’s is bringing its iconic Dutch Stroopwafel McFlurry to America — and people are freaking out

By
Kate Taylor, Business Insider US
-
McDonald's Stroopwafel McFlurry.

caption
McDonald’s Stroopwafel McFlurry.
source
McDonald’s

An iconic international McDonald’s menu item is coming to the US.

In early June, the fast-food giant is adding four “Worldwide Favorites” to the menu, according to internal documents shared with Business Insider. Among these is the Netherlands’ Stroopwafel McFlurry, a vanilla-soft-serve-based McFlurry with added caramel waffle cookies – called stroopwafels – and caramel sauce.

Read more: Leaked documents show that McDonald’s is adding international hits to its American menu, including the Spanish Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger and the Dutch Stroopwafel McFlurry

McDonald’s is also adding the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich from Canada, and the cheesy bacon fries from Australia to the menu.

However, it was the Stroopwafel McFlurry that convinced most people that they might need to visit McDonald’s this summer.

“Stroopwafel McFlurry could be a game changer,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“It is… I’ve had it,” another Redditor replied.

Stroopwafels are an iconic Dutch dessert, made by sandwiching a caramel syrup filling between two thin layers of waffle.

McDonald’s tested the Stroopwafel McFlurry, as well as the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, at 50 locations in Florida in 2018. The locations also served BBQ McShaker Fries from Malaysia and a McSpicy Chicken sandwich from Hong Kong, which do not seem to have made the cut for a national roll-out.

In an email to Business Insider, a McDonald’s representative said “Geen commentaar,” which translates to “no comment,” when asked about the company’s plans to roll out the new international menu items this summer.