Leaked documents show that McDonald’s is adding international hits to its American menu, including a Spanish Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger and a Dutch Stroopwafel McFlurry

McDonald’s is bringing some of its most popular international menu items to America this summer.

New menu items include the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain and the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands. Cheesy Bacon Fries will also make their return.

Last week, McDonald’s confirmed that it is cutting its Signature Crafted line of more expensive, upscale burgers.

In early June, the fast-food giant is adding four “Worldwide Favorites” to the menu, according to internal documents shared with Business Insider.

New menu items include the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada, and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.

In an email to Business Insider, a McDonald’s representative said “Geen commentaar,” which translates to “no comment” in Dutch.

McDonald’s tested the Grand McExtreme and the Stroopwafel McFlurry at 50 locations in South Florida in 2018. The locations also served Malaysia’s BBQ McShaker Fries and McSpicy Chicken from Hong Kong, which do not appear to be making the national roll-out this time around.

The Grand McExtreme, as tested in Florida, is a fresh-beef quarter-pounder topped with McBacon sauce, bacon, Gouda cheese, and slivered onions. The Stroopwafel McFlurry is a vanilla soft-serve-based McFlurry, with added caramel waffle cookies, called stroopwafels, and caramel sauce.

caption The Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is currently sold in Canada. source McDonald’s Canada

The Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, currently served in Canada, tops a chicken breast with onions, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and a tomato-and-herb sauce. And, the Cheesy Bacon Fries will likely be the same as the limited-time offering that McDonald’s rolled out earlier this year. The fast-food giant has long served the fries in other countries around the world.

The Worldwide Favorites will hit McDonald’s menus around the same time that the chain’s Signature Crafted line disappears in early June. Last week, McDonald’s confirmed that the chain is cutting the line of more upscale burgers after two years.

According to internal documents shared with Business Insider, McDonald’s is cutting the Signature Crafted line in part because the chain is looking to “reduce the number of products in restaurants.”

“With our new Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Quarter Pounder Bacon, we’ve introduced even more ways to enjoy the classic burger toppings they know and love, now on the fresh beef Quarter Pound patty,” McDonald’s said in a statement last week. “Based on their feedback, we’ll move away from the Signature Crafted Recipes line on our national menu.”