McDonald’s is testing a veggie burger made with Beyond Meat, but it isn’t 100% vegan

caption McDonald’s new P.L.T. burger is plant-based, but it isn’t 100% vegan. source McDonald’s

McDonald’s is teaming up with Beyond Meat to test a plant-based burger after massive pressure from vegetarians and vegans.

McDonald’s is careful to note that the burger – which is topped with a slice of cheddar cheese – will not be 100% vegan, as the burger is cooked on the same grill as menu items.

While some vegans avoid consuming any food that touches meat, many see McDonald’s P.L.T. burger as a step in the right direction.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

McDonald’s is testing a plant-based burger after massive pressure from vegetarians and vegans.

On Thursday, McDonald’s announced it was teaming up with Beyond Meat to serve a new plant-based burger at 28 locations in Canada. The burger, called the P.L.T. or “Plant. Lettuce. Tomato.,” will appear on menus in Southern Ontario for 12 weeks starting on September 30.

Read more: McDonald’s tests meat-free Beyond Meat burger in Canada

McDonald’s is careful to note that the burger – which is topped with a slice of cheddar cheese – will not be 100% vegan. The P.L.T.’s description reads: “Cooked on the same grill as other burgers, meat-based products and eggs.”

As more chains add plant-based burgers to the menu, few have the kitchen space or equipment to prepare the new menu items in separate, meat-free environments. For example, many Burger King locations prepare the Impossible Whopper alongside the traditional Whopper.

Many people, including those who avoid eating meat, saw the P.L.T. and other plant-based burgers as a step in the right direction. Companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat additionally aim to address climate change by reducing global beef consumption, as cows contribute more to global greenhouse-gas emissions than cars.

Y’all are nitpicking, maybe they’re trying to put a dent in methane output… they are a worldwide franchise — Louie Dennings (@louisdennings) September 26, 2019

No animals are harmed by using the same burner. Most small restaurants use same burner – I'm guessing if youre that picky, perhaps you should be eating at a vegan restaurant. This is a positive – lets not get nit-picky! — Pam Chesterfield (@pamchesterfield) September 26, 2019

The burger itself isn’t 100% vegan; but it stops people from buying and consuming meat. That’s what the goal is. https://t.co/EwtOZZbDXl — ???????? (@sailormorgue) September 26, 2019

However, for some vegans, even touching a meat is a dealbreaker.

This won’t last longer than 1 month because

a) most vegans hate mcdonalds and won’t support them even if they have a vegan burger.

b) it’s cooked on the same grill as the rest of the food which concludes in cross contamination. https://t.co/ijW7n71tAr — laurenn (@laurenncarterr) September 26, 2019

A true positive would be removing all cruelty-based foods from all restaurants. Until then, this is a pathetic gesture from McD. — Michael MacLeod (@MichaelMacLeod1) September 26, 2019

cooked on the same grill as meat….. kinda defeats the point. i was excited but now i don’t want it https://t.co/PxwSMnqbCp — wilde’s new account (@FATHERFlGURE) September 26, 2019

Beyond Meat’s shares shot up 13% in opening trading after news that McDonald’s was collaborating with the plant-based “meat” maker on the P.L.T.