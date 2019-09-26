McDonald’s is teaming up with Beyond Meat to serve a plant-based burger at 28 restaurants. Here’s how to get one.

caption McDonald’s is teaming up with Beyond Meat. source McDonald’s

McDonald’s is teaming up with Beyond Meat to test a new meat-free burger at 28 locations in Canada.

After pressure from people seeking a plant-based option at McDonald’s, the fast-food giant is testing a meat-free option in Southern Ontario. The burger, called the P.L.T. or “Plant. Lettuce. Tomato.,” will appear on menus in for 12-weeks starting on September 30.

Read more: McDonald’s tests meat-free Beyond Meat burger in Canada

The P.L.T. will only be available at McDonald’s locations and was made with Beyond Meat specifically for McDonald’s customers. The burger will cost $6.49 CAD, plus tax.

McDonald’s has provided a list of where in Ontario customers can find the new plant-based burger.

Here are the McDonald’s locations where you can buy the P.L.T., starting September 30: