McDonald’s is teaming up with Beyond Meat to serve a plant-based burger at 28 restaurants. Here’s how to get one.

After pressure from people seeking a plant-based option at McDonald’s, the fast-food giant is testing a meat-free option in Southern Ontario. The burger, called the P.L.T. or “Plant. Lettuce. Tomato.,” will appear on menus in for 12-weeks starting on September 30.
The P.L.T. will only be available at McDonald’s locations and was made with Beyond Meat specifically for McDonald’s customers. The burger will cost $6.49 CAD, plus tax.
McDonald’s has provided a list of where in Ontario customers can find the new plant-based burger.
Here are the McDonald’s locations where you can buy the P.L.T., starting September 30:
- 269 Caradoc Street S., Strathroy, ON
- 411 Christina St N, Sarnia, ON
- 1330 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON,
- 1253 London & Murphy Road, Sarnia, ON
- 520 Oxford St W, London, ON
- 385 Wellington Rd S, London, ON
- 462 Wharncliffe Road, London, ON
- 1033 Wonderland Rd S, London, ON
- 955 Talbot Street, St Thomas, ON
- 120 Thames Street North, Ingersoll, ON
- 507 Norwich Avenue, Woodstock, ON
- 980 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON
- 170 Simcoe Street, Tillsonburg, ON
- 1105 Wellington Road South, London, ON
- 1074 Wellington Road South, London, ON
- 4350 Wellington Road South, London, ON
- 1159 Highbury Ave., London, ON
- 959 Hamilton Road East, London, ON
- 1950 Dundas Street, London, ON
- 330 Clarke Road, London, ON
- 261 Main Street North. Exeter, ON
- 103 Fanshawe Park Road East, London, ON
- 1175 Wonderland Road, London, ON
- 61 Oxford Street West, London, ON
- 1280 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON
- 1205 Fanshawe Park Road West, London, ON
- 200 Talbot Street West, Aylmer, ON
- 1850 Oxford Street West, London, ON