McDonald’s is bringing back its donut sticks and launching a new seasonal beverage for the first time in more than 5 years

caption McCafé will bring back its coveted donut sticks and release its first seasonal beverage in five years, the chain announced on Thursday. source Courtesy of McDonald’s

On November 6, McDonald’s is releasing a new McCafé seasonal beverage for the first time since 2013.

The new Cinnamon Cookie Latte will be a sweet, cinnamon-flavored hot coffee beverage topped with cinnamon sugar, and it will cost $2 nationwide.

McCafé is also bringing back its donut sticks on November 6, this time with a chocolate dipping sauce.

Both items will be available through the holidays for a limited time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On November 6, the holidays are coming to McCafé.

McDonald’s café brand will bring back its coveted donut sticks and release its first new seasonal beverage in more than five years, the fast-food chain announced on Thursday. The last time McCafé sold a seasonal beverage was in 2013, when the White Chocolate Mocha guest-starred on the chain’s holiday menu.

The Cinnamon Cookie Latte will be made with espresso, milk, sweet cinnamon flavoring, and a topping of cinnamon sugar. It will cost $2 on McDonald’s $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

Back by popular demand, McCafé’s donut sticks, which, as Business Insider’s Kate Taylor first reported, were launched in late February, will be sold with packets of chocolate sauce.

Read more: LEAKED: McDonald’s is debuting a new menu item as the fast-food breakfast battle heats up

Donut sticks will be available by the dozen or by the half-dozen, and prices will vary by location.

Both items will be available for a limited time through the holiday season, during which all hot beverages will also be served in new winter-themed holiday cups.