McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib at thousands of locations

caption The McRib is back at McDonald’s. source Jerry Huddleston/Flickr

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib at 9,000 locations across the United States, the fast-food chain announced on Thursday.

The McRib will also be available for delivery – or McDelivery – via Uber Eats.

Part of the McRib’s appeal is the chaotic customer response, as the sandwich typically does not return every year or to every McDonald’s location.

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain announced that it is bringing back the controversial sandwich at more than 9,000 locations across the United States for a limited time, starting this week. The McRib will also be available for delivery – or McDelivery – via Uber Eats.

McDonald’s has an official McRib finder to locate the restaurants that are serving the sandwich. McRib fans can also search Uber Eats to see whether the McRib is available.

For those who don’t completely know what the McRib is, McDonald’s describes it as “made with 100% seasoned boneless pork, McDonald’s signature McRib sauce – a sweet, tangy, barbecue style sauce – and served with dill pickles and mild, fresh slivered onions on a toasted hoagie-style bun.”

Part of the McRib’s appeal is the chaotic customer response and copious press coverage that the sandwich receives. The McRib doesn’t return every year or to every location, which makes the hunt for the sandwich even more exciting. 2018’s is one of the most extensive roll-outs the McRib has seen in recent years.

“I nearly drove four hours last year to get one, however found there was one closer as I prepared to leave,” Alan Klein, creator of the McRib Locator, told Entrepreneur magazine. “If the McRib were to return to a more sporadic availability, I certainly could see myself taking a longer trip to find one.”

The McRib is one of the most beloved and polarizing items on the McDonald’s menu. Debuting in 1982, the sandwich survived three farewell tours in 2005, 2006, and 2007.