McDonald’s holiday pies are back for the festive season, and they’re covered in a sugar glaze and rainbow sprinkles

McDonald’s has brought back its colorful holiday pies for a limited time.

The pies are covered in a sugary glaze and rainbow sprinkles, with a vanilla custard filling.

McDonald’s says that the pies will only be available at participating locations, and that there’s no nationwide release date.

McDonald’s has found a new tradition in bringing holiday-themed pies to its menus in the last couple of years, with 2018’s festive season being no exception.

McDonald’s holiday pies are made in a similar way to its ever-popular apple pies, but, rather than a fruit filling, they come with vanilla custard inside and a sugar-glazed shell on the outside, covered in rainbow sprinkles.

McDonald’s enthusiasts took to social media to rejoice over the pie’s comeback, after the fast-food chain confirmed the release on Twitter.

Y’know how they say the holidays get earlier every year? Well, ’tis the season…for the Holiday Pie! Enjoy! ???? — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 26, 2018

Hi! While we haven't released an official date for the Holiday Pies, their availability will be decided by the location's owner/operator. We recommend letting your local restaurant know that you'd love to see them back on the menu! — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 27, 2018

Me going to get a holiday pie from McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/5dFnnZCM5d — cayla (@Cayla_Geib) November 28, 2018

I want someone to look at me the way I look at Holiday Pie

From @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/WqYTSpZCPA — Hedge Whisperer (@sellis1994) November 28, 2018

McDonald’s also noted on Twitter that the pie doesn’t have an official nationwide release date and availability will be up to local franchise owners, meaning the pies might not be found at all McDonald’s locations.

Hi, Amber! Menu items vary by restaurant and/or franchisee. Let your favorite store know you want the Holiday Pie on the menu! — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 28, 2018

Chew Boom reports that the holiday pies may also be substituted with pumpkin and creme pies when supply of the holiday pies runs out.

A representative for McDonald’s did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

