I ate the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits from 4 major fast-food chains, and the winner surprised me

caption I tried breakfast sandwiches from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Chick-fil-A. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Good morning, sunshine.

Getting up can be hard, especially when you have a long day ahead of you. A few things can help you wake up: the smell of coffee, a functioning alarm, or the thumping footsteps of your upstairs neighbors.

But the best cure for the morning blues is something to look forward to. And there’s nothing I look forward to more than my first meal of the day.

The BEC biscuit has long been my personal favorite breakfast sandwich. As a kid, the only time I’d get McDonald’s was when my family embarked on a long road trip at the crack of dawn. I was a grumpy morning child, but a salty, buttery BEC biscuit sandwich would always put me right back to sleep in the backseat.

Nowadays, I don’t always eat a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit for breakfast. But when I do, I eat four.

I taste-tested the BEC biscuits from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Chick-fil-A to see who has the best sandwich.

I judged the sandwiches on four metrics: biscuit, bacon, egg, and overall taste. I gave each sandwich a score between one and five for each metric.

Here’s how they stack up:

WENDY’S — The sunny-side-up egg is draped alluringly over the biscuit. Mrs. Robinson, are you trying to seduce me?

BISCUIT — 3: Crumbly and doughy with no crunch. It was strangely tangy and sweet, as if it had been brushed with lemon frosting. BACON — 5: Plentiful, crispy, and flavorful.

EGG — 5: Perfectly circular and sunny-side-up, this egg was the only non-square scramble of the bunch. OVERALL — 3: Despite being loaded with bacon and having a soft-cooked real egg, the tart sweetness of the biscuit is way too distracting.

CHICK-FIL-A — This Southern chain has a Southern-sized biscuit and nearly enough bacon to feed a small congregation.

BISCUIT — 5: Generous and tasty with a crispy, lightly egg-glazed crust. BACON — 4: There’s a good amount of bacon, but it’s chewy rather than crispy.

EGG — 4: Thick layers of rectangular scramble make for a moist and fluffy egg base. OVERALL — 5: Savory and fatty, this sandwich is everything you want out of a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit.

MCDONALD’S — My childhood fave looks a lot less impressive when viewed at a reasonable hour and not in the backseat of a Ford Taurus.

BISCUIT — 4: It’s crunchy and buttery, but a little too soft and dry. BACON — 1: The bacon gets a point for existing … barely. Two wimpy slices struggle to escape from underneath the thick square of egg.

EGG — 2: At least there’s a good amount of egg. But it’s dry and rubbery. OVERALL — 3: It tastes like powder in your mouth. There isn’t really enough bacon to justify its name. But it has a decent amount of egg, and the biscuit is biscuit-y enough.

BURGER KING — This bready baby is the most beige of them all.

BISCUIT — 3: It’s very buttery, but soft and doughy to the point of being undercooked. It tastes more like unsweetened shortbread than a biscuit. BACON — 1: Where’s the bacon? Maybe Wendy can help me out.

EGG — 3: BK does a moister, tastier egg than McDonald’s, but there’s not that much of it. OVERALL — 3: It’s doughy, moist, salty, and buttery, but it’s mostly biscuit.

After all was said and munched, the winner of this taste test had me hankering for more.

Chick-fil-A’s buttery, bacon-y biscuit harmonizes like a world-class choir. I always think of CFA as a chicken place, so I was surprised that it won this taste test. I can’t believe that I’ve been eating the wrong BEC biscuit all these years.

Sorry, McDonald’s. It’s not you, it’s me — and the irresistible charms of another biscuit.