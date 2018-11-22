McDonald’s in the UK just launched a new McFlurry with reindeer-shaped Maltesers

caption McDonald’s Maltesers Reindeer McFlurry. source McDonald’s

McDonald’s has launched a new Christmas McFlurry made with Maltesers Reindeer.

It replaces the Terry’s Chocolate Orange McFlurry and launched this week in the UK.

Fans are already loving the seasonal treat.

Christmas is coming, which means one thing: the return of fast food chains’ tenuously seasonal festive menus.

One of the most highly anticipated items this year is McDonald’s Maltesers Reindeer McFlurry, which launched across the UK on Wednesday.

The creamy festive dessert features the chain’s signature soft-serve ice cream topped with mini Malteser Reindeer shapes, mini Maltesers clusters, and a milk chocolate sauce.

Maltesers have long held a special place in the hearts of Brits, and many people have expressed their excitement about the new McFlurries, which retail at £1.29 ($1.65) for a standard and 89p ($1.14) for a mini-sized version.

“If you notice I put on three stone over the forthcoming months, just blame McDonald’s for doing a Maltesers Reindeer McFlurry and my inability to say no,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“I NEED to get a Malteser McFlurry!” exclaimed one person.

“The Malteser McFlurry didn’t disappoint,” revealed another.

However, other McDonald’s fans have expressed sadness that the arrival of the new McFlurry means the replacement of a previous Christmas flavour, the Terry’s Chocolate Orange McFlurry.

“What do we want!? The Terry’s chocolate orange McFlurry! When do we want it? NOW,” wrote one disgruntled ice cream lover on Twitter.

Sadly, the chain confirmed they are not planning to bring back the chocolate orange festive treat.

The Maltesers McFlurry joins an array of seasonal concoctions gracing the McDonald’s menu for a limited time only.

Included is the Big Tasty with Bacon, the Chicken Big Tasty, and the Cheese Melt Dippers (breaded cheese dippers made with camambert and served with a tomato dip).

McDonald’s also has a selection of Christmassy drinks including a Toffee Latte and Millionaire’s Latte, a caramel and biscuit-flavoured syrup “blended with espresso and steamed milk, topped with a swirl of chocolate cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.”