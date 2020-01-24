McDonald’s reportedly ‘suspends business’ in five Chinese cities as the coronavirus death toll continues to rise

caption A McDonald’s store in Shanghai. source Alex Tai/Getty Images

McDonald’s has reportedly “suspended business” in five cities in China, which are at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Reuters.

McDonald’s has not yet issued a statement on the news; Business Insider reached out for comment but did not immediately hear back.

According to the BBC, at least six cities across the Hubei province are on “lockdown” – transport has been suspended and local hangouts are closing for the time being.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

McDonald’s has “suspended business” in five cities in China, which are at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters report released on Friday.

The fast-food chain has not yet issued a statement on the news; Business Insider reached out for comment but did not immediately hear back.

As of Friday morning, more than 870 people in China had been infected by the virus with 26 people dying from it. It has now spread to neighboring countries across Asia and into the US.

The virus was first discovered at the end of last year in the city of Wuhan, which is the capital of the Hubei province, and where the majority of fatalities have occurred since.

McDonald’s has dozens of locations in this region, according to a search on Google Maps.

According to the BBC, at least six cities across this region are now on “lockdown” as transport has been suspended in local hangouts such as restaurants, theaters, and cinemas shut for the time being.