McDonald’s has dropped a merch line that includes a Big Mac bag and socks covered in fries

caption The McDonald’s merch line includes clothing and accessories. source McDonald’s

McDonald’s US has released a new line of merchandise that can be bought from its dedicated site Golden Arches Unlimited.

Fast-food fans have jumped on the chance to own McDonald’s-branded merch as some items are already sold out.

The McDonald’s gift and clothing site will be available to buy from all year round.

This is the first time customers in the US will be able to directly purchase products from McDonald’s which aren’t shoppable anywhere else.

McDonald’s in the US dropped a new apparel and gifts line on Wednesday this week, and some products, like the McDonald’s Winter Beanie, have already sold out.

caption McDonald’s Winter Beanie hat is one of the products which has now sold out. source McDonald’s

The official McDonald’s merch line, Golden Arches Unlimited, is made up of seasonal holiday gifts and clothing, as well as goods that can be worn and enjoyed by French-fry lovers throughout the year.

caption Perfect for French-fry fanatics. source McDonald’s

Although, it’s not the first time the fast-food chain have put out branded merchandise.

Since the 1980s, the inventor of the Happy Meal has been partnering with global corporations to produce collaborative swag. In 2017, the company teamed up with UberEATS to celebrate Global Delivery Day by giving away limited-time-only products for customers who used McDelivery on its app.

caption Just some of the different nicknames for McDonald’s. source McDonald’s

However, this is the first time McDonald’s has made it so US customers can directly shop its fast-food themed stuff throughout the year.

caption Celebrate the holidays with a sesame seed bun bauble. source McDonald’s

The line even has a seasonal slant with McDonald’s tree baubles and an ugly holiday sweater.

Other items include a Big Mac wristlet bag, french-fry socks, Happy Meal t-shirts for toddlers, and a stainless steel Golden Arches cup to name a few.

